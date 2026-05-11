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Stylish Flats For Everyday Wear From Myntra Grand Summer Sale

Comfortable footwear becomes easier to style with trendy flats from the Myntra Grand Summer Sale. From classic Mary Janes to embellished party flats, these picks combine fashion, comfort, and versatile everyday wear.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 11:16 AM IST

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Stylish Flats For Everyday Wear From Myntra Grand Summer SaleImage Source - Gemini

Flats continue to remain one of the most preferred footwear choices for women because they offer comfort, easy movement, and versatile styling for different occasions. The Myntra Grand Summer Sale features fashionable flats that work well for casual outings, festive gatherings, office wear, and everyday fashion. Open toe designs, embellished details, and classic silhouettes are becoming increasingly popular because they help create stylish looks without compromising comfort during long hours of wear. 

Corsica Women Mary Janes Flats

Image source - Myntra.com

These Mary Janes flats combine a timeless silhouette with comfortable everyday styling for versatile fashion looks. The classic design creates a polished appearance while remaining suitable for long hours of wear. 

Key Features:

  • Classic Mary Janes design gives a timeless fashion appeal
  • Comfortable structure supports easy everyday movement
  • Suitable for casual wear, office looks, and outings
  • Easy to pair with dresses, denim, and skirts
  • Closed design may feel slightly warm during very hot weather

Luper Women Open Toe Flats

Image source - Myntra.com

These open toe flats offer a lightweight and comfortable design suitable for relaxed summer styling. The minimal silhouette creates an easy everyday look while helping maintain comfort during warmer days. 

Key Features:

  • Open toe style supports breathable and comfortable wear
  • Lightweight design makes the flats suitable for daily use
  • Simple appearance works well with multiple outfit styles
  • Suitable for travel, casual outings, and regular wear
  • Minimal structure may feel less supportive for long walking hours

Anouk Women Ethnic T Strap Flats

Image source - Myntra.com

These ethnic T strap flats combine traditional inspired styling with modern comfort for versatile festive and casual looks. The elegant structure adds a graceful touch while remaining easy to wear throughout the day. 

Key Features:

  • T strap design adds a stylish and elegant ethnic touch
  • Comfortable fit supports regular wear during outings
  • Suitable for ethnic outfits, dresses, and festive styling
  • Versatile appearance works for casual and traditional looks
  • Detailed straps may need careful handling during regular use

Shoetopia Women Embellished Party Open Toe Flats

Image source - Myntra.com

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These embellished open toe flats feature decorative detailing that creates a stylish party ready appearance. The fashionable design helps elevate simple outfits while remaining comfortable for social gatherings and evening wear. 

Key Features:

  • Embellished detailing adds a glamorous and festive touch
  • Open toe design supports comfortable wear during warmer days
  • Suitable for parties, celebrations, and evening outings
  • Easy to style with dresses, ethnic wear, and skirts
  • Decorative elements may need extra care for long term maintenance

Stylish flats continue to remain essential for women’s wardrobes because they combine comfort, practicality, and fashionable everyday styling. The Myntra Grand Summer Sale offers versatile footwear options suitable for office wear, casual outings, festive occasions, and travel looks. Lightweight designs, elegant straps, and embellished details help create stylish outfits while supporting comfort during long hours of wear. From timeless Mary Janes to trendy open toe party flats, these styles provide fashionable choices for different preferences and occasions. 

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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