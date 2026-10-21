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Top Sports Shoes For Women To Shop

With athletic shoes made for running, walking, and other strenuous activities, you may enter everyday comfort. With 50% to 80% discount on a number of designs and deals you won't want to miss, the Myntra Mega Saving Sale is currently underway. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

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Top Sports Shoes For Women To Shop Image source: AI

The right pair of sports shoes can make daily activities more comfortable while adding a sporty touch to your wardrobe. Whether you enjoy morning walks, light running, gym sessions, or long days on your feet, choosing suitable footwear matters. The Myntra Mega Saving Sale offers an opportunity to explore selected sports shoes at attractive discounts. 

Adidas Duramo SL Running Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com

These running shoes, made for women who appreciate a sporty appearance, will make your daily runs and physical routines more pleasurable. They are a sensible option for daily mobility and exercise because of their lightweight construction. Examine comparable running shoes and think about adding this pair to your collection.

Key Features:

  • Comfortable mobility during daily tasks is supported by the lightweight structure.
  • Running shoe designs are appropriate for active routines, workouts, and running.
  • Track pants, leggings, and sports apparel go well with sporty styling.
  • Ideal for women seeking adaptable sports shoes for daily use.
  • For those with broader feet, the fit could feel constricted, so carefully review the sizing chart.

Skechers GO WALK FLEX Walking Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com

Enjoy a comfortable approach to everyday walking with these shoes, designed for women who spend plenty of time on their feet. Their flexible design and practical style make them suitable for daily errands, travel, and regular walks. Consider choosing this pair for your everyday footwear needs.

Key Features:

  • The GO WALK FLEX design is meant to make walking comfortable.
  • Natural movement during daily tasks is supported by flexible structure.
  • For surfaces where floor marks must be avoided, non-marking outsoles are appropriate.
  • Activewear and informal attire go nicely with a sporty appearance.
  • Depending on your foot form and walking requirements, the fit and cushioning may feel different.

Campus Gisel Walking Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com

These walking shoes, which have a sporty design appropriate for frequent usage, will keep your daily routine comfortable. For hikes, shopping excursions, and other everyday activities, their mesh design provides a useful choice. If you like basic, practical shoes, think about adding this pair to your collection. 

Key Features:

  • The shoes appear lightweight and sporty thanks to the mesh upper.
  • The design of walking shoes is appropriate for informal activities and daily use.
  • On appropriate interior floors, a non-marking outsole helps avoid obvious marks.
  • Track pants, leggings, and jeans go well with casual fashion.
  • To keep the shoes appearing new, the mesh material might need to be cleaned on a regular basis.

Puma Softride Rift Pulsefusion Shoes

Image Source- Myntra.com

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Give your everyday footwear collection a sporty update with these comfort focused shoes. Designed for daily wear, they offer a versatile style for walking, running errands, and casual outings. Consider choosing this pair if you want footwear that combines an athletic look with everyday practicality, and browse Myntra for similar comfort focused options.

Key Features:

  • The goal of softride cushioning technology is to create a comfortable underfoot experience.
  • Sporty designs go well with casual attire and daily activities.
  • Track pants, joggers, and leggings all look great with versatile styling.
  • Ideal for everyday wear when ease of styling and comfort are top concerns.
  • Not everyone will find the general fit and padding comfortable, particularly those who would rather have more firm support.

Walking, running, and daily activities can be made more comfortable by selecting appropriate sports shoes. These selections offer a variety of qualities for a range of activities, from flexible walking shoes to lightweight running shoes. Check out the Mega Saving Sale on Myntra.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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