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Traditional Mojaris To Elevate Ethnic Fashion During Myntra Grand Summer Sale

Ethnic mojaris continue to remain a timeless footwear choice because they combine traditional detailing with comfortable everyday wear. Embellished designs and elegant finishes make these flats suitable for festive outfits and casual ethnic styling.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

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Traditional Mojaris To Elevate Ethnic Fashion During Myntra Grand Summer SaleImage Source - Gemini

Ethnic footwear plays an important role in completing traditional outfits, and mojaris continue to remain one of the most popular choices for festive and cultural fashion. Their elegant embroidery, embellished detailing, and comfortable flat structure make them suitable for weddings, celebrations, family gatherings, and everyday ethnic wear. Modern mojaris now combine classic craftsmanship with versatile styling that works well with kurtas, sarees, suits, and fusion outfits. Comfortable slip on designs and decorative finishes also make them practical for long hours of wear without compromising style. During the Myntra Grand Summer Sale, embellished mojaris become attractive options for refreshing ethnic footwear collections with traditional charm and everyday comfort.

Froh Feet Gold Embellished Mojaris

Image source - Myntra.com

These gold embellished mojaris bring a festive and elegant touch to traditional footwear styling. The round toe design and decorative detailing create a graceful ethnic appearance suitable for celebrations and special occasions. Their comfortable flat structure also supports extended wear during functions.

Key Features:

  • Gold embellishments create a festive traditional look
  • Round toe design supports comfortable fitting
  • Flat sole helps maintain easy everyday movement
  • Pairs well with sarees, suits, and ethnic outfits
  • Decorative surface may require careful maintenance

Anouk Embellished Mojaris Flats

Image source - Myntra.com

These embellished mojaris combine traditional styling with modern comfort for versatile ethnic fashion. The elegant detailing adds a refined touch while the flat structure keeps the footwear comfortable for regular wear. Their simple design works well for festive and casual occasions.

Key Features:

  • Embellished detailing adds an elegant ethnic appearance
  • Flat structure supports comfortable long wear
  • Versatile design suits festive and casual styling
  • Easy to pair with multiple traditional outfits
  • Detailed embellishments may feel delicate during regular use

House Of Pataudi Embellished Mojaris

Image source - Myntra.com

These embellished mojaris feature a classic ethnic design that adds sophistication to traditional fashion. The decorative detailing and comfortable structure make them suitable for festive gatherings and special occasions. Their versatile appearance complements different ethnic outfit choices.

Key Features:

  • Ethnic embellishments create a stylish festive look
  • Comfortable flat sole supports easy movement
  • Classic design pairs well with traditional outfits
  • Suitable for celebrations and occasion wear
  • Structured fit may feel slightly firm initially

JM Looks Slip On Mojaris

Image source - Myntra.com

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These slip on mojaris combine comfort with traditional styling for effortless ethnic fashion. The embellished detailing adds a stylish touch while the slip on design improves convenience for regular use. Their versatile structure suits both festive and casual ethnic outfits.

Key Features:

  • Slip on style supports quick and comfortable wear
  • Embellished detailing adds a refined ethnic touch
  • Flat sole improves comfort during long use
  • Suitable for festive and casual traditional outfits
  • Open structure may offer less grip during movement

Mojaris continue to remain an important part of ethnic fashion because they combine traditional elegance with practical everyday comfort. Embellished detailing, festive finishes, and comfortable flat soles make these footwear styles suitable for weddings, celebrations, family functions, and casual ethnic wear. Their versatile designs easily complement sarees, kurtas, suits, and fusion outfits while maintaining a graceful traditional appearance. Comfortable construction and decorative craftsmanship make these mojaris reliable additions for enhancing ethnic wardrobes during the Myntra Grand Summer Sale.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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