Trendy Footwear To Add To Your Cart

Fashion is a self-expression and what you wear defines your personality. So pick the best pair that is your perfect match to express your taste and style. Make an unforgettable impression with the way you present yourself through your shoes.
How you present yourself matters a lot and what you wear plays an important role in telling your story of who you truly are whether it's your purse or the shoes you're wearing. If you feel confident and bold you got it all. Here are the four trendy footwear styles to rock the season. Explore which footwear style suits you the best. Myntra got you covered with its wide variety of shoe options. They are not only sporty, trendy or something that fits right into your personal style but are also really comfortable to wear all day long.Whether you are the woman who loves to walk on heights or the one who likes to keep comfort her top priority you can find it all on myntra.
These brown wedges are for the women who like to wear comfortable heels. It's like walking on heights with confidence and boldness. And if that's your personal style that defines you this can be your next pick from myntra.They are effortless fashion can go with your office fits or can also be the one for festive seasons and even works if you want to wear them everyday. Not only are they eye-catching due to the elegant stone detailing on them but also very glam.
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Image Source- Myntra.com
Festive season is around the corner and with these mojaris to spice up your festive look or wedding look are too good to be true. The goregous pearl detailing on the footwear makes it super elegant. These are perfect for someone who wants beautiful flat footwear. This pair comes with all day comfort with a blend of traditional artisty with making them a perfect pick for festive and wedding celebrations.
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Image Source- Myntra.com
These platform loafers by Roadster combine modern street style with smart daily wearability.
Making them ideal for a chic formal look. They are comfortable and deliver extra height due to the thick chunky platform sole. Made with a smooth synthetic leather. Padded footbeds make it really comfortable for prolonged walks.This can be paired effortlessly with casual jeans, dress, skirts or street style clothing also.
Key Features
Image Source- Myntra.com
These retro sky blue sneakers are really trendy right now . Sneakers are the must have pair of shoes every girl has in her collection. They are comfy, easy to wear all day long and can be used everyday. Can wear them at work or college.They can go really well with a lot of outfits and can make a statement. They are best for someone who loves casual street style.
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When you are looking for the footwear that defines who you are there should be no compromise in that and with the help of myntra in picture a huge variety of footwear can be explored. A footwear collection that offers to match with your ideal pick can be found easily. Ensuring no matter what you feel comfortable, bold, stylish and confident in your shoes. Whether it's the wedges, festive ethnic footwear, loafers or trendy sneakers.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
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