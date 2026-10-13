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Walk Into The Festive Season With Some Of The Best Ethnic Footwears

If you look good you feel good and that's what matters the most . Feeling confident and comfortable is the ultimate goal. Explore different footwear options for this festive season to match with your traditional outfits.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

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Walk Into The Festive Season With Some Of The Best Ethnic FootwearsImage source:AI

Navratri around the corners is the best time to upgrade your traditional footwear closet with a new set of embroidered shoes that goes well with your outfits for the upcoming festival season and the wedding season.Celebrate this diwali with traditional Juttis, Mojris,Kolhapuris and wedges celebrated for their intricate craftmanship. Modern designs meet traditional handiwork with supported heels giving a seamless and graceful look.Your traditional fits needs those traditional shoes.

Walk Into The Festive Season With Some Of The Best Ethnic Footwears

Image Source- Myntra.com

These elegant pairs of floral embroidered flat sandals blend well for your daily wear,office wear and also are a perfect fit for your festive outfits. It's like comfort meets celebration.They are white with classic toe-ring design and perfect for someone who likes soft looks. An ideal footwear choice for someone who likes flats. 

Key Features

  • Footwear has a good grip due to the toe ring design.
  • Elegant and beautiful floral design.
  • Soft and feminine look.
  • Cushioned Footbed.
  • White colour of the footwear can easily gather dirt.

Froh Feet Women Ethnic Mojaris Flats

Image Source- Myntra.com

If you are someone who likes soft and graceful aesthetic this can be your perfect match.These pair of nude-golden with floral pearl embellishments offers regal charm with lightweight comfort making it perfect for weddings, celebration season or any ethnic functions.This can be your perfect match.

Key Features

  • Trendy mesh floral design.
  •  Goes well with every outfit.
  • Nude-Gold Shade with pearls.
  • Adds breathability with soft and graceful aesthetic.
  •  If exposed to water or mud,it can get damaged.

DressBerry Ethnic Block Sandals

Image Source- Myntra.com

A perfect set of platforms that goes well with your lehenga outfits, office ethnic fits and casual wear. These white wedges are comfortable and give you a perfect festive yet everyday vibe.Perfect for someone who loves to walk in heights and feel confident.These platform wedges are very indo-western hence can be styled with numerous options.

Key Features

  • Chunky platform block heels are very trendy.
  • Rich boho-chic pop style.
  • The padding prevents ankle pain.
  • Good grip because of the back strap.
  • Due to the White colour of the footwear they can get dirty easily.

Metro Women Embellished Ethnic Open Toe Flats

Image Source- Myntra.com

Beautifully designed floral flats with sleek  rose gold straps and a brown base. Perfect for daily use with an elegant look. Can style with ethnic cloths specially suits and short kurtis.They are comfortable and best option for someone who likes indo western style.They offer a cushioned footbed with chic wear and casual celebrations.

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Key Features

  • Adds elegant shimmer to festive outfits.
  • Best for Indo-Western fusion wear.
  • Modern ethnic contrast.
  • Long-lasting comfort.
  • It get scuffs or scratches over time on rough surfaces.

When you are looking for an ethnic footwear that suits your outfit well   you know that you got your perfect match and with the help of Myntra you can discover vast options of traditional footwear. Get yourself the pair that you can rock this season and feel comfortable, bold, stylish and confident. Whether it's the Juttis, Mojris,Kolhapuris and wedges. 

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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