Walk Into The Festive Season With Some Of The Best Ethnic Footwears

If you look good you feel good and that's what matters the most . Feeling confident and comfortable is the ultimate goal. Explore different footwear options for this festive season to match with your traditional outfits.
Navratri around the corners is the best time to upgrade your traditional footwear closet with a new set of embroidered shoes that goes well with your outfits for the upcoming festival season and the wedding season.Celebrate this diwali with traditional Juttis, Mojris,Kolhapuris and wedges celebrated for their intricate craftmanship. Modern designs meet traditional handiwork with supported heels giving a seamless and graceful look.Your traditional fits needs those traditional shoes.
Image Source- Myntra.com
These elegant pairs of floral embroidered flat sandals blend well for your daily wear,office wear and also are a perfect fit for your festive outfits. It's like comfort meets celebration.They are white with classic toe-ring design and perfect for someone who likes soft looks. An ideal footwear choice for someone who likes flats.
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If you are someone who likes soft and graceful aesthetic this can be your perfect match.These pair of nude-golden with floral pearl embellishments offers regal charm with lightweight comfort making it perfect for weddings, celebration season or any ethnic functions.This can be your perfect match.
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Image Source- Myntra.com
A perfect set of platforms that goes well with your lehenga outfits, office ethnic fits and casual wear. These white wedges are comfortable and give you a perfect festive yet everyday vibe.Perfect for someone who loves to walk in heights and feel confident.These platform wedges are very indo-western hence can be styled with numerous options.
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Image Source- Myntra.com
Beautifully designed floral flats with sleek rose gold straps and a brown base. Perfect for daily use with an elegant look. Can style with ethnic cloths specially suits and short kurtis.They are comfortable and best option for someone who likes indo western style.They offer a cushioned footbed with chic wear and casual celebrations.
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When you are looking for an ethnic footwear that suits your outfit well you know that you got your perfect match and with the help of Myntra you can discover vast options of traditional footwear. Get yourself the pair that you can rock this season and feel comfortable, bold, stylish and confident. Whether it's the Juttis, Mojris,Kolhapuris and wedges.
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