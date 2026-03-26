From Sabudana to Kuttu: Best Navratri Food Options

Fasting during Navratri does not imply that the taste and variety should be sacrificed. There are a lot of vrat-friendly preparations and thus you can have a lot of good food during the festival. There is nothing as convenient as ordering on platforms such as Zomato to visit or dine around without the need of spending time in the kitchen. Whether it is savoury food such as sabudana khichdi or sweet foods such as halwa, these foods have the right proportion of flavour and nutrients. These are the trendy and delicious meal options that will make your fasting experience less painful and enjoyable during this Navratri.