Goa: A Guide to Beaches, Heritage and Coastal Experiences

Goa is a popular coastal destination known for its beaches, Portuguese-influenced heritage, local markets and relaxed atmosphere. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arrival. From relaxing beside the Arabian Sea to exploring historic churches and colourful markets, Goa offers a variety of experiences for travellers. Its tropical climate and diverse attractions make it suitable for a relaxing holiday, while different parts of the state provide opportunities for sightseeing, outdoor activities and cultural exploration.