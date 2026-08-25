How AI App Builders Are Helping Small Businesses Go Digital

Small businesses are increasingly adopting digital tools to improve customer experiences, manage daily operations, and compete in changing markets. However, developing websites and applications can traditionally require technical expertise, development teams, and significant investment. AI-powered platforms such as Emergent, Lovable, and Replit are helping reduce some of these barriers by making software development more accessible. With AI-assisted coding and natural-language instructions, small businesses can explore digital solutions, create prototypes, and develop useful applications with less manual effort.