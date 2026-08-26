How AI App Builders Are Helping Startups Launch Faster

Startups often need to develop and launch products quickly while working with limited time, money, and technical resources. Traditional software development can make this challenging because building an application may require experienced developers and lengthy development cycles. AI-powered platforms such as Emergent, Lovable, and Replit are changing this process by helping users create and modify applications with AI assistance. These tools can support coding, prototyping, testing, and other development tasks, allowing startup teams to experiment with ideas and create functional digital products more efficiently.