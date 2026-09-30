How AI Is Changing The Way Businesses Approach Application Development

Applications have become an important part of how businesses interact with customers, manage operations and deliver digital services. However, creating software traditionally requires several stages, including planning, coding, testing and deployment. Artificial intelligence is changing parts of this workflow by helping users translate requirements into application components and make development changes through natural-language instructions. Platforms such as Emergent, Lovable and Replit are contributing to this evolving environment. This approach can help businesses explore digital ideas while allowing developers to focus on more complex technical and product requirements.