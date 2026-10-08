Discover India's most dreamy long weekend getaways featuring scenic mountains, peaceful beaches, charming towns, and unforgettable experiences. Book with Agoda and turn your next long weekend into a relaxing escape.
Long weekends are the perfect opportunity to step away from busy routines and explore a beautiful destination without taking too many days off. India offers countless dreamy getaways, from misty hill stations and peaceful valleys to colourful heritage towns and tropical beaches. These destinations are ideal for short breaks filled with sightseeing, relaxation, adventure, and local experiences. With Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October, travellers can find comfortable stays and plan a memorable long weekend without unnecessary hassle.
Known as the "City of Lakes," Udaipur is a dreamy destination filled with grand palaces, shimmering lakes, historic streets, and romantic views. Its beautiful surroundings make it ideal for a relaxing long weekend. Visitors can explore City Palace, enjoy a boat ride on Lake Pichola, admire the architecture of Jagdish Temple, and watch the sunset from a lakeside location. The city's rich heritage and peaceful atmosphere create a memorable escape.
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Rishikesh is a wonderful choice for a long weekend combining spirituality, adventure, and natural beauty. Surrounded by the Himalayan foothills and the Ganges, the destination offers plenty to explore within a short trip. Travellers can experience river rafting, attend the Ganga Aarti, explore riverside cafés, and visit peaceful ashrams and temples. Its mix of adventure and tranquillity makes Rishikesh perfect for a refreshing break.
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Pondicherry offers a charming coastal escape with French-inspired architecture, colourful streets, peaceful beaches, and relaxed cafés. Its compact size makes it particularly convenient for a long weekend. Visitors can explore White Town, enjoy a walk along the promenade, relax by the sea, and visit the Sri Aurobindo Ashram. The destination offers a pleasant combination of culture, food, architecture, and coastal relaxation.
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Manali is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, green valleys, forests, and flowing rivers, making it one of India's most dreamy mountain getaways. Its scenic landscapes are ideal for a refreshing long weekend. Travellers can explore Old Manali, visit Hadimba Temple, enjoy the views at Solang Valley, and take scenic walks through the surrounding mountains. The destination offers opportunities for both relaxation and adventure.
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Munnar is a peaceful hill destination known for its rolling tea plantations, misty mountains, waterfalls, and lush greenery. The scenic surroundings make it an excellent choice for travellers seeking a relaxing long weekend. Visitors can explore tea estates, admire the views from Top Station, discover Eravikulam National Park, and visit scenic waterfalls.
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Jaipur is a vibrant heritage destination filled with magnificent forts, grand palaces, colourful markets, and historic landmarks. Its attractions and cultural experiences make it well suited for a short long weekend.
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India offers countless dreamy destinations that can transform a long weekend into a memorable escape. Whether you prefer peaceful mountains in Manali and Munnar, heritage experiences in Udaipur and Jaipur, or coastal relaxation in Pondicherry, these destinations offer something for every traveller. Agoda's 10.10 Sale offers up to 15% off from 1–14 October, giving travellers a great opportunity to book comfortable stays and make the most of their next long weekend.
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