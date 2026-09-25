Karnataka: A Guide to Heritage, Hills and Coastal Experiences

Karnataka is a diverse destination known for ancient architecture, royal heritage, coffee plantations, forests and coastal landscapes. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arrival. From exploring historic monuments to relaxing along the coast and discovering scenic hill towns, Karnataka offers a variety of experiences for travellers. Its varied geography makes it suitable for different types of holidays, while destinations across the state provide opportunities for sightseeing, nature exploration and cultural experiences.