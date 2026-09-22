Kerala: A Guide to Backwaters, Beaches and Scenic Landscapes

Kerala is a popular destination known for its backwaters, hill stations, beaches, traditional culture and diverse landscapes. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arrival. From cruising through peaceful backwaters to exploring historic streets and relaxing along the coast, Kerala offers a variety of experiences for travellers. Its tropical climate and scenic surroundings make it suitable for different types of holidays, while destinations across the state provide opportunities for sightseeing, nature exploration and cultural experiences.