Kerala: A Guide to Backwaters, Beaches and Scenic Landscapes

Kerala offers peaceful backwaters, scenic beaches, lush landscapes and rich cultural experiences. Explore its top attractions, local food, ideal season and practical tips for planning your visit.
Kerala is a popular destination known for its backwaters, hill stations, beaches, traditional culture and diverse landscapes. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arrival. From cruising through peaceful backwaters to exploring historic streets and relaxing along the coast, Kerala offers a variety of experiences for travellers. Its tropical climate and scenic surroundings make it suitable for different types of holidays, while destinations across the state provide opportunities for sightseeing, nature exploration and cultural experiences.
Kerala has attractions spread across different regions, so planning them according to location can make sightseeing more convenient. Starting early can also help travellers enjoy popular attractions before they become crowded.
Alleppey, also known as Alappuzha, is famous for its network of backwaters and traditional houseboats. Visitors can take a leisurely cruise through waterways surrounded by coconut trees, villages and green landscapes, offering a peaceful way to experience Kerala's natural surroundings.
Munnar is a scenic hill station surrounded by tea plantations, rolling hills and misty landscapes. Visitors can explore tea gardens, enjoy mountain views and discover the region's natural beauty. Its cooler climate also provides a refreshing contrast to Kerala's coastal areas.
Fort Kochi is known for its colonial-era architecture, historic streets and cultural heritage. Visitors can explore landmarks, art spaces, local cafés and the famous Chinese fishing nets while experiencing the area's distinctive atmosphere.
Kovalam is a popular coastal destination known for its sandy beaches, palm-lined surroundings and Arabian Sea views. Visitors can relax by the shoreline, enjoy the coastal scenery and explore nearby shops and local eateries.
Kerala's food culture includes a variety of rice-based dishes, coconut-based preparations and regional specialities. Visitors can try appam, puttu, idiyappam, Kerala-style vegetable dishes and other traditional meals that showcase the state's distinctive flavours. For shopping, local markets offer spices, tea, handicrafts, coir products, traditional clothing and souvenirs. Markets in places such as Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram provide convenient opportunities to browse local products and experience the atmosphere of Kerala's busy streets.
The winter months are generally popular for comfortable sightseeing and exploring different parts of Kerala. Summer can be warm and humid, while the monsoon season brings heavier rainfall and greener landscapes but may affect outdoor plans and travel conditions. Travellers visiting Kerala should check the weather forecast before planning outdoor activities, especially during the monsoon season.
Kerala is an appealing destination for travellers seeking backwaters, beaches, greenery, culture and a relaxing holiday. AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transportation schedules and organise parts of their journey before visiting. Alleppey's backwaters, Munnar's tea plantations, Fort Kochi and Kovalam Beach offer a mix of scenic and cultural experiences. Planning around the weather, carrying suitable clothing and leaving flexibility in the itinerary can help visitors enjoy Kerala comfortably while making the most of its diverse landscapes.
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