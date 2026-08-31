Kochi: A Guide to Backwaters, Beaches and Kerala Culture

Kochi is a vibrant coastal destination where history, nature and Kerala's distinctive culture come together. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arriving. From the historic streets of Fort Kochi and Chinese fishing nets to peaceful waterfronts, colourful markets and local food, the city offers plenty to explore. Kochi can work well for a short city break or as a starting point for exploring other parts of Kerala, depending on the length of your trip.