Must-Have North Indian Thalis for a Complete Dining Experience

North Indian thalis bring together rich flavours and traditional recipes on one plate. Explore six delicious thalis that offer a complete meal and can be easily ordered through Zomato.
North Indian thalis are known for offering a complete and satisfying meal with a variety of curries, breads, rice, desserts, and accompaniments served on one plate. Every thali reflects the rich culinary traditions of different regions while delivering a balanced combination of flavours and textures. Whether you prefer vegetarian or non-vegetarian meals, there is a North Indian thali to suit every taste. With Zomato, you can conveniently order authentic North Indian thalis from top restaurants and enjoy a wholesome feast at home.
Punjabi Veg Thali is a hearty meal that includes dal makhani, shahi paneer, seasonal vegetables, butter naan or roti, jeera rice, salad, pickle, papad, and a traditional dessert. Known for its rich gravies and generous portions, this thali delivers a satisfying mix of flavours. It is a favourite choice for those who enjoy authentic Punjabi cuisine and a complete vegetarian meal.
The Deluxe North Indian Thali offers a wide variety of dishes, including paneer curry, dal, mixed vegetables, naan, roti, pulao or jeera rice, raita, salad, papad, pickle, and dessert. This filling meal is perfect for anyone looking to experience several North Indian flavours in one serving. Its balanced selection makes it one of the most ordered thalis at restaurants.
Dal Makhani Thali is a comforting meal centred around creamy slow-cooked black lentils prepared with butter and mild spices. It is served with naan or roti, jeera rice, salad, pickle, papad, curd, and a dessert. The rich and buttery flavour of dal makhani makes this thali a satisfying choice for lunch or dinner and a favourite among North Indian food lovers.
Amritsari Kulcha Thali features stuffed kulchas served with spicy chole, onion salad, pickle, mint chutney, curd, and butter. The crispy yet soft kulchas paired with flavourful accompaniments create a wholesome and satisfying meal. This traditional Punjabi thali is known for its rich taste and is enjoyed across India.
Paneer Special Thali is prepared for paneer lovers and includes paneer butter masala or kadai paneer, dal, seasonal vegetables, naan, roti, jeera rice, raita, salad, pickle, papad, and dessert. The creamy paneer curry combined with fresh accompaniments creates a delicious and complete dining experience suitable for every occasion.
The Non-Veg North Indian Thali includes butter chicken, chicken curry, or mutton curry served with naan, roti, jeera rice, dal, salad, pickle, raita, papad, and dessert. This rich meal brings together authentic North Indian flavours with generous portions, making it a favourite choice for those who enjoy traditional non-vegetarian cuisine.
North Indian thalis offer a complete dining experience by combining multiple dishes on one plate, allowing you to enjoy a variety of authentic flavours in every meal. Whether you choose the hearty Punjabi Veg Thali, creamy Dal Makhani Thali, flavourful Amritsari Kulcha Thali, rich Paneer Special Thali, satisfying Deluxe North Indian Thali, or the wholesome Non-Veg North Indian Thali, each meal promises a memorable experience. If you are craving a traditional North Indian feast, Zomato makes it easy to order freshly prepared thalis from trusted restaurants and enjoy delicious food delivered directly to your doorstep.
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