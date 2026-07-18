Must-Try Chicken Dishes for a Flavorful Dining Experience

Chicken dishes offer incredible flavours and variety for every palate. Discover six delicious chicken favourites that are perfect for any occasion and can be conveniently ordered through Zomato.
Chicken is one of the most versatile and widely enjoyed ingredients, loved for its rich flavour and ability to complement different spices and cooking styles. From smoky grilled recipes to creamy curries and crispy fried favourites, there is a chicken dish for every craving. Whether you are planning a family meal or a quick dinner, these delicious chicken dishes never disappoint. With Zomato, you can easily order your favourite chicken meals from trusted restaurants and enjoy them fresh at home.
Butter Chicken is one of India's most iconic chicken dishes. Tender pieces of chicken are cooked in a rich tomato and butter-based gravy with cream and aromatic spices, creating a smooth and flavourful curry. It is traditionally served with naan, roti, or jeera rice, making it a satisfying meal that is loved by people across the country.
Chicken Biryani is a fragrant rice dish prepared with marinated chicken, basmati rice, herbs, and aromatic spices. Every layer is packed with rich flavours and cooked to perfection, creating a hearty and filling meal. Served with raita and salan, Chicken Biryani continues to be one of the most ordered chicken dishes for lunch and dinner.
Tandoori Chicken is prepared by marinating chicken in yogurt, lemon juice, and traditional Indian spices before roasting it in a clay oven. The cooking method gives the chicken a smoky aroma and juicy texture while creating a slightly charred exterior. It is commonly served with mint chutney, onions, and lemon wedges as an appetiser or main course.
Chicken Tikka consists of boneless chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and spices before being grilled until tender and slightly smoky. The juicy texture and bold flavours make it a favourite appetiser at restaurants. It is often served with mint chutney and onion rings, making it a perfect choice for casual dining and family gatherings.
Chicken 65 is a famous South Indian appetiser known for its crispy texture and spicy flavour. Bite-sized chicken pieces are marinated with spices, deep-fried until golden, and tossed with curry leaves, green chillies, and garlic. The bold seasoning and crunchy coating make it one of the most loved chicken snacks across India.
Chicken Korma is a rich and mildly spiced curry prepared with yogurt, cream, onions, nuts, and aromatic spices. The creamy gravy coats the tender chicken pieces beautifully, creating a luxurious and comforting dish. It pairs well with naan, roti, or fragrant rice, making it a favourite for festive meals and special occasions.
Chicken dishes offer endless flavours and cooking styles, making them a favourite choice for every occasion. Whether you enjoy the creamy richness of Butter Chicken, the aromatic taste of Chicken Biryani, the smoky flavours of Tandoori Chicken, the juicy Chicken Tikka, the spicy crunch of Chicken 65, or the comforting Chicken Korma, every dish delivers a memorable dining experience. These classic chicken favourites continue to be loved by food enthusiasts across India. If you are craving delicious chicken meals, Zomato makes it easy to order freshly prepared dishes from trusted restaurants and enjoy restaurant-quality flavours delivered to your doorstep.
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