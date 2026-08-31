Mysore: A Guide to Palaces, Heritage and Local Experiences

Mysore is a charming destination known for royal heritage, impressive architecture, traditional markets and a relaxed atmosphere. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arriving. The city offers plenty to explore, from the magnificent Mysore Palace and historic temples to bustling markets and local food. Its manageable size also makes it suitable for short holidays, allowing visitors to experience major attractions without spending too much time travelling between different parts of the city.