Nainital: A Guide to Lakes, Hills and Scenic Views

Nainital is a scenic hill destination known for its beautiful lake, surrounding mountains, pleasant climate and charming town atmosphere. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arrival. From enjoying a boat ride across the lake to exploring viewpoints, markets and historic landmarks, Nainital offers a variety of experiences for travellers. Its relaxed setting and natural surroundings make it suitable for a refreshing holiday, while its attractions provide plenty of opportunities for sightseeing and exploration.