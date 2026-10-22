Offbeat Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Secret Escape

An offbeat escape does not always mean travelling somewhere completely unknown. Sometimes, the perfect destination is a place that has already won the hearts of travellers but still offers peaceful corners, unique experiences and a sense of discovery. Tirthan Valley brings refreshing Himalayan landscapes, Gokarna offers a relaxed coastal experience, Ziro Valley showcases green beauty and local culture, Orchha reveals India's fascinating heritage. These destinations are popular enough to make travel comfortable, yet distinctive enough to give your holiday a different feeling. Agoda can also help you explore accommodation options near these destinations, making it easier to plan your stay according to your budget and travel preferences. So, if you are ready to step away from ordinary holiday plans, choose one of these famous yet offbeat destinations and enjoy an Indian getaway that feels surprisingly like a secret escape.