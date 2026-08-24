One Rainy Weekend, One Perfect Escape: Where Should You Go?

Rainy weekends bring a refreshing change to everyday life. The air feels cooler, landscapes become greener, and familiar places take on a magical charm. If you have only one weekend for a quick holiday, monsoon is a wonderful time to explore destinations filled with misty hills, waterfalls, peaceful lakes and lush surroundings. From scenic road trips to relaxing nature escapes, there is something for every kind of traveller. Agoda can also help make your short trip easier by offering accommodation choices for different budgets, locations and travel styles. So, if rain is in the forecast, why not turn it into your next adventure?