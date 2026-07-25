ZNEWS Logo
  • Home
  • Personal-care
  • 4 Best Kajals For Bold And Long Lasting Eye Makeup Available On Amazon
WATERPROOF KAJAL

4 Best Kajals For Bold And Long Lasting Eye Makeup Available On Amazon

Enhance your eye makeup with long lasting kajals that deliver rich colour, smooth application, and all day comfort. These versatile picks help create both subtle and bold eye looks effortlessly.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 04:06 PM IST

Follow Us
4 Best Kajals For Bold And Long Lasting Eye Makeup Available On Amazonimage source - gemini

A good kajal is a makeup essential that adds instant definition and depth to your eyes while completing any makeup look. Whether you prefer a soft everyday style or bold dramatic eyes, a long lasting and smudge proof formula makes all the difference. Modern kajals are designed to glide smoothly, stay comfortable, and resist fading throughout the day. With a wide variety of quality options available on Amazon, finding a kajal that suits your preferences and daily routine has become easier than ever.

Lovetc Eyephoria Kajal

Image source - Amazon.in

Create beautifully defined eyes with this retractable kajal that delivers rich colour in just one swipe. Its smudge proof formula and long lasting performance make it suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions. If you are looking for reliable eye makeup, this kajal is worth considering.

Key Features:

  • Retractable design makes application quick and convenient.
  • Waterproof and smudge proof formula offers lasting wear.
  • Intense black colour provides rich colour payoff.
  • Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested for comfortable use.
  • The deep pigment may require an oil based remover for easy removal.

Sotrue Dark Spell Kohl Kajal

Image source - Amazon.in

This matte kajal pencil is designed for smooth application and long lasting wear throughout the day. It glides easily to create defined eye looks while maintaining a comfortable feel. It is a practical choice for everyday makeup.

Key Features:

  • One swipe application delivers rich colour.
  • Smudge proof formula lasts up to 24 hours.
  • Matte finish creates a bold eye look.
  • Includes a sharpener for added convenience.
  • The pencil requires sharpening after regular use.

Plum Naturstudio Kajal

Image source - Amazon.in

This gel based kajal combines the performance of a kajal and eyeliner in one versatile product. Its waterproof formula and intense matte finish make it suitable for long hours of comfortable wear. Consider this option if you enjoy multi purpose makeup products.

Key Features:

  • Can be used as both kajal and eyeliner.
  • Waterproof and smudge proof formula stays in place.
  • Gel texture glides smoothly during application.
  • Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens users.
  • The gel formula may need a few seconds to fully set.

Mars Kohl Of Fame Kajal

Image source - Amazon.in

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Designed for everyday use, this retractable kajal delivers rich colour with a waterproof and smudge proof finish. Its smooth texture helps create defined eye looks without tugging on the skin. It is a dependable addition to any makeup collection.

Key Features:

  • Retractable design eliminates the need for sharpening.
  • Waterproof formula helps prevent smudging.
  • Smooth texture allows comfortable application.
  • Long lasting wear for everyday makeup.
  • The 12 hour wear may vary depending on skin type and weather.

The right kajal can instantly enhance your eyes while adding depth and definition to both simple and dramatic makeup looks. Whether you prefer retractable designs, gel formulas, or classic pencil kajals, choosing a long lasting and comfortable option helps your makeup stay fresh throughout the day. The products featured above offer reliable performance, smooth application, and rich colour payoff for different preferences. If you are planning to refresh your makeup collection, these quality kajals available on Amazon are excellent options worth exploring.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Tags