4 Body Scrubs for Smoother, Softer and Fresh-Looking Skin

Exfoliation can be a simple way to make your skincare routine feel more complete, particularly when your skin feels rough or lacks smoothness. When selecting a body scrub, consider the ingredients, intended use, texture, pack size and your own skin sensitivity. Fruit-based options can add an enjoyable element to the routine, while ingredient-focused formulas can appeal to those looking for a more targeted approach. Remember that gentle and consistent care is more useful than excessive scrubbing. Myntra makes it convenient to explore different exfoliating products and discover options that fit your personal skincare routine, preferences and everyday body-care habits.