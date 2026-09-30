4 Body Scrubs for Smoother, Softer and Fresh-Looking Skin

Refresh your skincare routine with four body scrubs featuring exfoliating formulas, fruit-inspired extracts and targeted care, designed to support smoother, softer and fresher-looking skin with regular use.
Exfoliation can be a useful addition to a regular skincare routine when your skin feels rough, dull or uneven in texture. A body scrub helps remove surface buildup while giving your routine a more refreshing feel. Different formulas offer different experiences, from fruit-inspired scrubs to exfoliators focused on smoother-looking skin. Myntra brings together a variety of beauty and personal-care choices, making it convenient to explore products according to your skincare preferences. These four scrubs offer different ingredients, textures and quantities, giving you several options to consider when adding exfoliation to your routine.
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A body scrub designed around smooth-looking skin can be an easy way to add an exfoliating step to your routine. This DR.RASHEL body exfoliating scrub comes in a generous 380ml quantity and is inspired by the popular Korean glass-skin beauty concept. It can be incorporated into a regular body-care routine when you want to focus on improving the feel and appearance of rough, uneven skin texture.
Key Features
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For those interested in ingredient-focused body care, an exfoliator featuring lactobionic acid can bring a different approach to the routine. This Be Neude body scrub combines exfoliation with a formula centred around lactobionic acid. The 250ml pack makes it a practical option for adding targeted body care to your routine while focusing on skin texture and a smoother overall feel.
Key Features
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Fruit-inspired skincare can make an ordinary exfoliation routine feel more enjoyable. The Hilary Rhoda De-Tan Face & Body Scrub features a blueberry-inspired formula and is designed for use on both the face and body. Its 200g quantity makes it convenient for those who prefer a product that can fit into more than one part of their skincare routine while adding an exfoliating step.
Key Features
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A large-sized exfoliator can be useful when body scrubbing is already a regular part of your skincare routine. FEELHIGH Strawberry Extract Face & Body Scrub comes in a substantial 500g quantity and features strawberry extract. Its dual-use positioning allows you to incorporate it into both face and body care, depending on your personal routine and skin preferences.
Key Features
Exfoliation can be a simple way to make your skincare routine feel more complete, particularly when your skin feels rough or lacks smoothness. When selecting a body scrub, consider the ingredients, intended use, texture, pack size and your own skin sensitivity. Fruit-based options can add an enjoyable element to the routine, while ingredient-focused formulas can appeal to those looking for a more targeted approach. Remember that gentle and consistent care is more useful than excessive scrubbing. Myntra makes it convenient to explore different exfoliating products and discover options that fit your personal skincare routine, preferences and everyday body-care habits.
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