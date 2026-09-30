4 Nourishing Hand Creams for Soft, Smooth and Well-Cared-For Hands

Give your hands extra care with four nourishing hand creams featuring vitamins, SPF, shea butter and moisturising formulas designed to support softer, smoother and more comfortable-looking hands.
Hands go through plenty every day, from frequent washing and cleaning to exposure to different weather conditions. This can sometimes leave them feeling dry, rough or uncomfortable. Adding a hand cream to your daily routine can provide an easy way to give them extra moisturising care. Myntra brings together a variety of beauty and personal-care products, making it convenient to explore hand creams based on different preferences. From vitamin-enriched formulas and SPF protection to rich shea butter care, these four options offer different approaches to everyday hand care and can easily fit into your routine.
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Having a hand cream within easy reach can make regular moisturising much simpler. This Oriflame Glow Essentials set includes two hand creams enriched with Vitamins E and B3, giving you a convenient duo for your daily routine. Each tube contains 75ml, making the set practical for regular use. Keep one at home and another in your bag so hand care can become an easier everyday habit.
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Hands are regularly exposed to sunlight, making sun protection an additional consideration in daytime hand care. This FIXDERMA hand cream combines moisturising care with SPF 50 and is designed for dry and rough hands. Its compact 30g size makes it easy to carry and reapply when needed. It can be a useful option for those who want moisturisation alongside daytime sun-care support.
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If you enjoy scented hand care, a rose-inspired cream can make moisturising feel like a small self-care ritual. This Plum BodyLovin' hand cream features shea butter and comes in a compact 30g pack. Its moisturising focus makes it suitable for keeping hands feeling soft throughout the day, while the rose-inspired character adds a pleasant element to a simple hand-care routine.
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A hand balm can be a useful choice when your hands need a richer-feeling layer of care. This shea-based hand balm comes in a compact 30ml size, making it convenient to keep in a handbag, desk drawer or travel pouch. Its straightforward format makes it easy to apply whenever your hands feel dry, particularly during colder or drier periods.
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A suitable cream or balm can easily become part of your everyday routine, especially when your hands frequently feel dry or rough. When choosing a product, consider its ingredients, texture, fragrance, size and whether you want additional features such as SPF. A portable tube can be convenient for daytime use, while a richer balm may work well as part of a night-time routine. Myntra makes it easy to explore different hand-care choices, helping you find products that fit naturally into your daily habits and give your hands the extra moisturising attention they deserve.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
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