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AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Waterproof Mascaras to Shop Before Deals End

Discover the best waterproof mascaras available during Amazon Prime Day Sale from 4th–6th July. Compare top picks offering volume, length, curl, and long-lasting wear at attractive discounts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

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Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Waterproof Mascaras to Shop Before Deals Endimage source - gemini

The Amazon Prime Day Sale, running from 4th to 6th July, is one of the best opportunities to refresh your beauty collection at great prices. If you're looking for a mascara that delivers fuller, longer, and well-defined lashes without smudging, this sale offers excellent options from trusted brands. Whether you prefer dramatic volume, natural-looking length, or long-lasting curl, these mascaras combine performance with value, making them ideal additions to your everyday makeup routine.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Image source - Amazon.in

The Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara has become a favorite among makeup lovers for its impressive lengthening effect and lightweight formula. Infused with bamboo extract and fibers, it coats every lash from root to tip, creating a lifted and defined appearance. Its waterproof and ophthalmologist-tested formula makes it suitable for long wear throughout busy days.

Key Features:

  • Lengthens and volumizes lashes with bamboo extract and fibers.
  • Waterproof formula resists sweat, humidity, and tears.
  • Flexible brush reaches even the smallest lashes.
  • Lightweight formula feels comfortable throughout the day.
  • Premium pricing compared to some budget alternatives.

MARS Fabulash Volumizing Mascara

Image source - Amazon.in

The MARS Fabulash Volumizing Mascara is designed for those who love bold, fuller lashes without spending a fortune. Offering up to 18 hours of wear, this waterproof mascara delivers an intense jet-black finish that instantly enhances the eyes. Its smooth formula helps create noticeable volume while keeping lashes soft and defined.

Key Features:

  • Delivers rich volume with intense black pigmentation.
  • Waterproof formula lasts for up to 18 hours.
  • Helps separate lashes without excessive clumping.
  • Suitable for daily wear and party makeup.
  • May require an oil-based remover for easy removal.

Blue Heaven Lash Twist Curling Mascara

Image source - Amazon.in

Blue Heaven Lash Twist Curling Mascara is an affordable option that combines curling, volumizing, and long-lasting performance in one product. Its quick-drying formula minimizes smudging while keeping lashes lifted throughout the day. The waterproof finish makes it a reliable choice for everyday use, especially during humid weather.

Key Features:

  • Provides curling and volumizing in a single application.
  • Waterproof and smudge-proof for extended wear.
  • Quick-drying formula reduces transfer.
  • Helps prevent clumping for a cleaner lash look.
  • Curl effect may require multiple coats on straight lashes.

MARS Double Trouble 2-in-1 Mascara

Image source - Amazon.in

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The MARS Double Trouble 2-in-1 Mascara offers a dual-purpose design that focuses on both volume and length. Its waterproof, smudge-proof formula lasts for up to 18 hours while maintaining a lightweight feel. The two-in-one applicator allows users to customize their lash look, making it suitable for both subtle daytime makeup and bold evening styles.

Key Features:

  • Dual applicator helps create volume and extended length.
  • Waterproof and smudge-proof formula.
  • Intense jet-black finish enhances eye definition.
  • Long-lasting wear of up to 18 hours.
  • Slightly larger brush may need careful application on smaller eyes.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale (4th–6th July) is an excellent time to upgrade your makeup essentials while enjoying attractive discounts. Whether you prefer the premium performance of Maybelline, the value-packed formulas from MARS, or the budget-friendly reliability of Blue Heaven, each mascara offers unique benefits for different makeup styles and budgets. Shopping during the sale allows you to get high-quality beauty products at better prices before the offers end.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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