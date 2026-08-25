ZNEWS Logo
DEWY BLUSH

Best Blushes for a Fresh and Radiant Glow

Add a beautiful flush of colour to your makeup with four versatile blushes featuring dewy, radiant, creamy, and lightweight textures for fresh-looking cheeks and naturally glowing everyday looks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

Follow Us
Best Blushes for a Fresh and Radiant Glowimage source - Gemini

Blush is one of the easiest ways to bring life and warmth to your makeup. The right shade can instantly make your complexion look fresher, while the right texture can create anything from a soft natural flush to a radiant, statement-making finish. Whether you prefer creamy formulas, liquid textures, or a tint that works on multiple areas, blush can beautifully complete your makeup. Myntra makes beauty shopping more exciting by bringing different makeup essentials together in one convenient destination. You can explore blushes with various finishes, textures, and application styles to match your everyday routine or special-occasion makeup. 

Lakme 9to5 Hya Beach Edit Dewy Finish SPF Blush with Creamy Texture

Image Source- Myntra.com

This blush is a lovely choice for anyone who enjoys fresh-looking, dewy cheeks. Its creamy texture allows the colour to blend smoothly into the complexion, while the dewy finish creates a luminous appearance. The SPF feature adds a daytime-focused benefit, making this an appealing option for everyday makeup when you want a soft flush combined with a radiant-looking finish.

Key Features

  • Creamy texture supports smooth-looking blending.
  • Dewy finish creates a luminous cheek effect.
  • SPF adds a sun-protection-focused benefit.
  • Can complement fresh and natural makeup styles.
  • The dewy finish may not appeal to those who prefer completely matte cheeks.

Maybelline New York Sunkisser 12H Wear Lightweight Highlighter + Blush

Image Source- Myntra.com

This highlighter and blush combination is designed for makeup lovers who enjoy a sun-kissed, luminous appearance. Its lightweight feel makes it suitable for layering without making the complexion look overly heavy. The extended-wear concept is particularly useful when you want your cheeks to maintain their fresh-looking colour through a long day, evening outing, or special occasion.

Key Features

  • 12-hour wear claim supports longer makeup routines.
  • Lightweight formula allows comfortable-looking layering.
  • Highlighter and blush combination adds versatility.
  • Sun-kissed effect creates a warm, radiant appearance.
  • The luminous effect may be too noticeable for people who prefer subtle blush.

Praush Juicy Jelly Blush Tint for Cheeks &amp; Lips

Image Source- Myntra.com

This jelly blush tint is an exciting option for people who enjoy multifunctional makeup. Designed for both cheeks and lips, it can add a juicy-looking wash of colour while keeping the beauty routine simple. Its tint format makes it convenient for quick makeup, travel, and minimal looks when you want a coordinated flush without carrying several different complexion products.

Key Features

  • Dual-use design works on cheeks and lips.
  • Jelly-inspired texture creates a fresh-looking finish.
  • Tint format allows adaptable colour intensity.
  • Compact concept is convenient for travel and quick makeup.
  • The tint may need quick blending to prevent uneven colour placement.

L&#039;Oréal Lumi Le Liquid Radiant &amp; Glowy Finish Blush

Image Source- Myntra.com

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

This liquid blush is made for beauty lovers who want radiant-looking cheeks with a luminous finish. Its liquid format makes it easy to incorporate into different makeup routines, whether you prefer a subtle flush or a more noticeable glow. It can beautifully complement dewy foundation, soft highlighter, and other complexion products when creating fresh, glowing makeup.

Key Features

  • Liquid texture supports flexible application.
  • Radiant finish adds luminosity to the cheeks.
  • Glowy effect complements dewy complexion products.
  • Can be layered gradually for adjustable intensity.
  • Liquid blush can require careful blending to avoid concentrated patches of colour.

The right blush can instantly brighten your complexion and bring your entire makeup look together. One option combines a creamy texture, dewy finish, and SPF-focused benefit, another brings together blush and highlighting effects, one offers a convenient cheek-and-lip tint, while the final choice focuses on a radiant liquid finish. Myntra makes it convenient to explore beauty essentials with different textures, finishes, and applications. Whether you love fresh dewy cheeks, a warm sun-kissed appearance, a coordinated lip-and-cheek look, or a luminous liquid finish, there is plenty of room to experiment. Choose your preferred shade, start with a light application, and build the colour gradually for naturally beautiful-looking cheeks.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Tags