Best Body Scrubs for Tan Removal and Smooth Glowing Skin

Smooth, fresh-looking skin often starts with simple exfoliation, and the right body scrub can make that routine much more enjoyable. Whether you want to remove dull surface buildup, improve the appearance of uneven tanning, or simply enjoy softer skin, a good scrub can become an easy addition to your self-care routine. Myntra makes beauty shopping even more convenient, bringing a wide selection of skincare and body-care essentials together in one place. From coffee-infused formulas to traditional ubtan-inspired blends, these four options offer different ways to refresh your skin and elevate your weekly body-care ritual.