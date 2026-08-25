ZNEWS Logo
BODY SCRUB

Best Body Scrubs for Tan Removal and Smooth Glowing Skin

Discover refreshing body scrubs for smoother, brighter-looking skin, gentle exfoliation, and tan care. These creamy, nourishing formulas make regular body care feel easy, refreshing, and enjoyable.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:30 PM IST

Follow Us
Best Body Scrubs for Tan Removal and Smooth Glowing Skinimage source - Gemini

Smooth, fresh-looking skin often starts with simple exfoliation, and the right body scrub can make that routine much more enjoyable. Whether you want to remove dull surface buildup, improve the appearance of uneven tanning, or simply enjoy softer skin, a good scrub can become an easy addition to your self-care routine. Myntra makes beauty shopping even more convenient, bringing a wide selection of skincare and body-care essentials together in one place. From coffee-infused formulas to traditional ubtan-inspired blends, these four options offer different ways to refresh your skin and elevate your weekly body-care ritual.

MCaffeine Creamy Coffee &amp; Berries Moisturizing Exfoliating &amp; Tan Removal Body Scrub

Image Source- Myntra.com

This creamy coffee and berries body scrub is designed for anyone who enjoys an indulgent exfoliation routine. Its coffee-inspired formulation gives your shower routine a refreshing feel while helping remove surface dullness. The moisturizing character makes it suitable for users who want exfoliation without making body care feel overly harsh. It is an appealing choice for regular skin-refreshing sessions.

Key Features

  • Coffee and berry-inspired formulation
  • Helps polish away surface buildup
  • Moisturizing feel after application
  • Suitable for body exfoliation routines
  • The rich texture may require thorough rinsing after use.

DR.RASHEL Ubtan Face &amp; Body Scrub For Deep Exfoliation

Image Source- Myntra.com

Inspired by the traditional ubtan skincare ritual, this face and body scrub brings exfoliation into one convenient formula. It is suited to people who prefer a multipurpose product for refreshing both facial and body skin. The deep-exfoliating focus makes it useful when skin feels rough or lacks freshness. Its traditional-inspired approach adds a familiar touch to modern skincare routines.

Key Features

  • Designed for face and body use
  • Ubtan-inspired skincare concept
  • Focuses on deep exfoliation
  • Convenient multipurpose format
  • Deep exfoliation may not suit very sensitive skin during frequent use.

MCaffeine Blueberry Breeze Body Scrub With Apricot &amp; Shea Butter

Image Source- Myntra.com

The Blueberry Breeze body scrub combines a fruity-inspired experience with nourishing skincare ingredients for a pleasant shower ritual. Its apricot and shea butter combination makes it attractive for those who want exfoliation alongside a comfortable skin feel. The refreshing character can make weekly body care more enjoyable, especially for people who prefer sweet, fruity-inspired skincare experiences.

Key Features

  • Blueberry-inspired refreshing profile
  • Contains apricot-based exfoliating elements
  • Enriched with shea butter
  • Created specifically for body-care routines
  • Fruity fragrance may not appeal to users who prefer fragrance-free products.

Hilary Rhoda De-Tan Face &amp; Body Scrub

Image Source- Myntra.com

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

For those searching for a simple product that addresses both facial and body care, this de-tan scrub offers a convenient option. It is created around exfoliation and tan-care needs, making it suitable for routines focused on removing dull surface buildup. The face-and-body format can also simplify skincare shelves by combining two commonly separate exfoliation steps into one routine.

Key Features

  • Face and body application
  • Focuses on de-tan skincare
  • Helps remove dead surface cells
  • Convenient addition to weekly exfoliation
  • Users with delicate facial skin may need to introduce it gradually.

Choosing the right body scrub can make regular skincare feel more refreshing and enjoyable. Whether you prefer creamy exfoliation, traditional-inspired care, fruity nourishment, or a product focused on tan care, each option offers a different way to maintain smoother and fresher-looking skin. Consider your skin type, preferred texture, and exfoliation needs before making a choice. Myntra makes it convenient to explore a wide range of beauty and skincare essentials in one place, helping you find products that fit comfortably into your everyday self-care routine.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Tags