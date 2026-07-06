Best Eyeshadow Palettes to Buy During Amazon Prime Day Sale (4th–6th July)

Discover the best eyeshadow palettes during the Amazon Prime Day Sale from 4th–6th July. Shop highly pigmented matte, shimmer, and metallic palettes perfect for everyday and festive makeup looks.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale, running from 4th to 6th July, is the perfect time to upgrade your makeup collection with versatile eyeshadow palettes at attractive prices. Whether you enjoy natural daytime makeup or bold evening looks, a quality eyeshadow palette offers endless possibilities. This sale features highly pigmented, blendable palettes with matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes from trusted beauty brands, making it easy to create beautiful eye looks for every occasion while staying within your budget.
Image source - Amazon.in
The Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colors Eyeshadow Palette offers a versatile combination of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades suitable for both everyday and party makeup. Its richly pigmented formula blends smoothly, allowing effortless transitions between colors. The compact design also makes it convenient for travel and quick touch-ups.
Key Features:
Image source - Amazon.in
The MARS 12 Shades Dance of Joy Eyeshadow Palette features a colorful mix of matte and shimmer shades that work well for both subtle and dramatic makeup styles. Its blendable formula allows smooth application while delivering vibrant color payoff. The variety of shades makes it suitable for experimenting with different eye looks.
Key Features:
Image source - Amazon.in
The LAKME 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Palette combines matte, shimmer, and metallic shades in one compact palette. Designed with a blendable formula and one-stroke color payoff, it helps create polished eye makeup with minimal effort. The wearable color selection makes it ideal for daily use as well as special occasions.
Key Features:
Image source - Amazon.in
The L.A. COLORS Block 10 Color Matte Eyeshadow Palette features wearable rose-inspired shades with soft matte finishes and subtle shimmer accents. The palette is suitable for creating elegant everyday looks as well as soft glam makeup. Its lightweight formula blends comfortably while offering buildable color intensity.
Key Features:
The Amazon Prime Day Sale (4th–6th July) offers an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality eyeshadow palettes at discounted prices. Whether you prefer neutral shades for everyday makeup or vibrant colors for creative looks, these palettes provide impressive pigmentation, smooth blending, and versatile finishes. Shopping during the sale allows you to expand your makeup collection with reliable products that help create countless eye looks while making the most of limited-time beauty deals.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.