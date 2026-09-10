Best Face Moisturisers for Hydrated, Smooth and Glowing Skin

Healthy looking skin needs regular moisture and care, especially when dealing with dryness, dullness or uneven texture. These moisturisers offer different benefits and are available on Amazon for varied skincare needs.
A moisturiser is an important part of a daily skincare routine because it helps keep the skin feeling soft, comfortable and hydrated. Some formulas also contain ingredients that support a brighter looking complexion or help maintain the skin barrier. If you are planning to update your skincare routine, these options available on Amazon are worth exploring. Before choosing a moisturiser, consider your skin type, preferred texture and the specific benefits you want from your daily skincare product.
Image source - Amazon.in
The Asaya New Light Gel Face Moisturiser is designed for oily skin to visibly improve the appearance of dark spots. Its lightweight gel formula also includes hyaluronic acid and ceramides to provide hydration without a heavy feel. If you want a moisturiser that combines lightweight hydration with dark spot care, consider adding this option to your routine.
Key Features:
Lightweight gel moisturiser
Image source - Amazon.in
The Pilgrim Korean Rice Water Hydra Glow Moisturizer is designed to provide hydration while supporting a smooth and radiant looking complexion. Its rice water inspired formula fits easily into a daily skincare routine and is aimed at creating a fresh, healthy looking glow.
Key Features:
Image source - Amazon.in
The CeraVe HA Water Gel is a lightweight gel moisturiser formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide. Its oil free texture is designed to provide quick hydration while absorbing easily into the skin, making it convenient for everyday use.
Key Features:
Image source - Amazon.in
The L'Oréal Paris Glycolic Bright Day Cream combines daily moisturising with glycolic acid and SPF 17. Its formula is designed to support a brighter looking complexion while providing moisture for everyday skincare.
Key Features:
A suitable moisturiser can help keep the skin feeling hydrated, soft and comfortable throughout the day. The best choice depends on your skin type, preferred texture and the specific concerns you want to address. Lightweight gel formulas can be useful for oily skin, while other options may focus more on glow, hydration or the appearance of dark spots. It is also important to remember that moisturisers with SPF do not always replace a dedicated sunscreen, particularly when spending extended time outdoors. If you are looking to update your skincare routine, these moisturisers available on Amazon provide several options to consider for everyday skin care.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.