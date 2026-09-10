Best Face Moisturisers for Hydrated, Smooth and Glowing Skin

A suitable moisturiser can help keep the skin feeling hydrated, soft and comfortable throughout the day. The best choice depends on your skin type, preferred texture and the specific concerns you want to address. Lightweight gel formulas can be useful for oily skin, while other options may focus more on glow, hydration or the appearance of dark spots. It is also important to remember that moisturisers with SPF do not always replace a dedicated sunscreen, particularly when spending extended time outdoors. If you are looking to update your skincare routine, these moisturisers available on Amazon provide several options to consider for everyday skin care.