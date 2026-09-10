Best Face Serums for Bright, Hydrated and Healthy Looking Skin

Adding a serum to your skincare routine can provide targeted care based on your individual skin needs. Brightening formulas may be useful for dull or uneven looking skin, while hydrating serums can help improve the feel of dry and dehydrated skin. Ingredients such as niacinamide, glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid each offer different skincare benefits, so checking the formula before buying is important. It is also best to introduce active ingredients gradually, particularly if your skin is sensitive. If you are looking for new options to add to your routine, these face serums available on Amazon offer a range of choices for brighter, clearer and more hydrated looking skin.