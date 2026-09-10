Best Face Serums for Bright, Hydrated and Healthy Looking Skin

A good face serum can add targeted care to a daily skincare routine, whether the goal is brighter, clearer or more hydrated looking skin. These options are available on Amazon for different skin needs.
Face serums are popular for their concentrated formulas and targeted skincare benefits. Unlike basic cleansing and moisturising products, serums are often designed around specific ingredients that address concerns such as dullness, uneven looking skin, dehydration and excess oil. If you are planning to add a new product to your routine, these serums available on Amazon offer different formulas to explore. Using them consistently alongside cleansing, moisturising and sun protection can help create a more complete skincare routine.
Image source - Amazon.in
The Hyphen 18% Brightening + 20% Collagen Face Serum combines mandarin, niacinamide, PGA and bakuchiol in a formula designed to support brighter and more hydrated looking skin. It also focuses on collagen care and is particularly suited to dry skin that needs additional moisture.
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Image source - Amazon.in
The Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum with Rice Water is designed to support clearer and brighter looking skin while helping manage excess oil. Its formula is suitable for acne prone, combination, oily and sensitive skin, making it a versatile option for different skincare routines.
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Image source - Amazon.in
The L'Oréal Paris Glycolic Bright 8% Face Serum combines glycolic acid with Melasyl and niacinamide to target the appearance of dark spots and dullness. Its formula is designed to support a brighter and more even looking complexion while adding a targeted treatment step to a skincare routine.
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Image source - Amazon.in
The Himalaya Hydra Plump Aloe Vera Face Serum combines aloe vera with 2% hyaluronic acid to provide intense hydration and support a dewy, bouncy looking complexion. Its formula is clinically tested for hydration and is designed to help the skin feel moisturised for an extended period.
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Adding a serum to your skincare routine can provide targeted care based on your individual skin needs. Brightening formulas may be useful for dull or uneven looking skin, while hydrating serums can help improve the feel of dry and dehydrated skin. Ingredients such as niacinamide, glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid each offer different skincare benefits, so checking the formula before buying is important. It is also best to introduce active ingredients gradually, particularly if your skin is sensitive. If you are looking for new options to add to your routine, these face serums available on Amazon offer a range of choices for brighter, clearer and more hydrated looking skin.
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