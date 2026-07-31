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FACE WASH

Best Face Washes for Clear and Healthy Skin

Achieve fresh and healthy looking skin with face washes that gently cleanse, reduce tanning, and improve your natural glow. These carefully selected options suit different skin types and everyday skincare needs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

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Best Face Washes for Clear and Healthy Skinimage source - Gemini

A face wash is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine. It helps remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities while keeping your skin clean and refreshed. The right cleanser can also target concerns such as tanning, pigmentation, dullness, and oily skin, making your complexion look healthier over time. With a wide variety of face washes available, selecting the right one can be challenging. The products listed below offer effective cleansing along with skin nourishing ingredients, making them suitable for daily use and different skincare goals.

Ghar Soaps De Tan Face Wash

Image source - Amazon.in

This face wash combines sandalwood, saffron, coconut oil, and goat milk to gently cleanse while helping reduce tanning and improve skin brightness. Its nourishing formula leaves the skin feeling soft and refreshed after every wash. If you want a natural skincare option for everyday use, this face wash is worth considering.

Key Features:

  • Contains sandalwood and saffron for brighter looking skin
  • Enriched with coconut oil and goat milk for added nourishment
  • Helps reduce tanning and dullness
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Results may become noticeable with regular use over time

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser

Image source - Amazon.in

This foaming cleanser effectively removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities without disrupting the skin's natural barrier. It provides a gentle cleansing experience that leaves the skin feeling fresh and balanced. It is an excellent choice for those with normal to oily skin.

Key Features:

  • Foaming formula removes excess oil and impurities
  • Suitable for normal to oily skin
  • Helps maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier
  • Gentle enough for daily cleansing
  • May feel less hydrating for very dry skin

Dr. Rashel De Tan Face Wash

Image source - Myntra.com

Designed to reduce tanning and pigmentation, this face wash gently cleanses while helping improve overall skin brightness. Its refreshing formula makes it suitable for regular skincare routines. Consider adding it to your daily routine for cleaner and healthier looking skin.

Key Features:

  • Helps reduce tanning and pigmentation
  • Gently cleanses dirt and excess oil
  • Leaves skin feeling fresh after every wash
  • Suitable for regular use
  • The small bottle may need frequent replacement with daily use

Ponds DeTan Face Wash

Image source - Myntra.com

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This face wash combines niacinamide and Vitamin C to cleanse the skin while helping reduce tanning and improve brightness. It refreshes the skin without leaving it feeling greasy, making it suitable for everyday use. It is a practical choice for maintaining a clean and glowing complexion.

Key Features:

  • Contains niacinamide and Vitamin C for brighter looking skin
  • Helps reduce the appearance of tanning
  • Removes dirt, oil, and everyday impurities
  • Suitable for daily skincare routines
  • Very stubborn tanning may require consistent long term use

Using the right face wash every day helps keep your skin clean, fresh, and healthy. Whether your goal is reducing tanning, controlling excess oil, or improving skin brightness, these face washes offer reliable cleansing with added skincare benefits. Choosing one that matches your skin type can help you achieve better results with regular use.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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