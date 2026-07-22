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Best Highlighters for a Radiant Glow on Tira

Light up your makeup routine with highlighters that add a natural glow and luminous finish. Explore these popular picks on Tira to achieve fresh and radiant looking skin for every occasion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 03:16 PM IST

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Best Highlighters for a Radiant Glow on Tiraimage source - Gemini

A good highlighter can instantly brighten your complexion and enhance your natural features with a healthy looking glow. Whether you prefer a subtle everyday radiance or a more intense shimmer for special occasions, the right formula can elevate your makeup look with ease. Tira offers a variety of highlighters in cream, balm, and powder formulas to suit different skin types and preferences. In this guide, we have selected some popular highlighters that combine smooth application, blendable textures, and long lasting shine to help you achieve a glowing finish every time.

Pixi On The Glow Superglow

Image source - Tirabeauty.com

Add a fresh and radiant glow to your makeup with this easy to use highlighting stick. Its creamy texture blends smoothly into the skin for a natural luminous finish. Consider it for everyday makeup or quick touch ups on the go.

Key Features:

  • Provides a natural looking radiant glow.
  • Creamy stick formula blends effortlessly.
  • Lightweight texture feels comfortable on the skin.
  • Suitable for cheeks, nose, and brow bone.
  • May appear subtle on deeper skin tones.

FAE Beauty Mirror Glaze Glass Balm Illuminator

Image source - Tirabeauty.com

Create a glossy and luminous finish with this balm highlighter that leaves the skin looking fresh and radiant. Its smooth formula melts into the skin for a dewy effect without feeling heavy. It is a great choice for achieving glowing everyday makeup.

Key Features:

  • Delivers a fresh glass skin finish.
  • Creamy balm texture blends with ease.
  • Lightweight formula feels comfortable throughout wear.
  • Works well over bare skin or makeup.
  • Dewy finish may not suit very oily skin.

Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder

Image source - Tirabeauty.com

Enhance your features with this finely milled powder highlighter that delivers a soft and luminous glow. The smooth formula blends evenly for a polished finish suitable for both day and evening makeup. It is ideal for adding elegant radiance to your look.

Key Features:

  • Provides a soft and buildable shimmer.
  • Finely milled powder blends smoothly.
  • Suitable for natural and glamorous makeup looks.
  • Long lasting luminous finish.
  • Premium pricing may not suit every budget.

Makeup Revolution Highlight Reloaded

Image source - Tirabeauty.com

Brighten your complexion with this powder highlighter that delivers noticeable shine with minimal effort. The blendable formula allows you to customise your glow from soft to bold. Consider it for adding extra radiance to any makeup look.

Key Features:

  • Highly pigmented formula offers buildable glow.
  • Smooth powder texture blends easily.
  • Suitable for everyday and party makeup.
  • Helps highlight facial features beautifully.
  • May require a light hand during application.

The right highlighter can instantly enhance your makeup by adding brightness and dimension to your features. Whether you prefer a creamy stick, a glossy balm, or a classic powder formula, there are options to match different makeup styles and skin types. The products featured above offer smooth application, beautiful luminosity, and comfortable wear for everyday use. You can explore these highlighters on Tira and choose the one that best complements your beauty routine for a naturally radiant and glowing finish.

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Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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