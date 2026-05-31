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Best Lip Balms for Hydration & Tint Review

Lip balms are essential skincare products widely available on Amazon, designed to keep the lips soft, hydrated, and protected from dryness and environmental damage. They are enriched with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, cocoa butter, vitamin E, and natural oils that help repair chapped lips and maintain a healthy lip barrier. Lip balms are suitable for daily use and are a simple yet important step in any skincare routine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

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Lip balms on Amazon come in various types such as tinted, medicated, SPF-infused, and natural formulas. They help prevent dryness, cracking, and pigmentation while keeping lips smooth and nourished throughout the day. Some variants also provide additional benefits like sun protection, light tint for color, and long-lasting hydration. Regular use can improve lip texture and prevent seasonal dryness caused by heat, cold, or pollution. However, results depend on consistent application, and some products may require frequent reapplication.

Image Source: Amazon

Himalaya Strawberry Shine Serum Infused Lip Balm is a nourishing lip care product enriched with strawberry extracts and serum-like moisture. It helps hydrate dry lips while giving a soft natural pink tint and glossy shine. It is designed for everyday use to keep lips smooth, soft, and healthy-looking.

Key Features

  • Infused with strawberry extracts for nourishment
  • Serum-based hydration for long-lasting moisture
  • Gives natural shine with soft pink tint
  • Helps repair dry and chapped lips
  • Suitable for daily use
  • Tint is very light and may not show on darker lips
  • Needs reapplication after a few hours
  • Not heavily long-lasting in extreme dryness

Image Source: Amazon

Plum BodyLovin’ Popcorn N' Pilates Glassic Lip Balm is a fun, hydrating lip balm designed to give a glossy finish with deep moisturization. It helps soothe dry lips while adding a shiny, plump look. It is ideal for those who prefer a non-sticky, glossy lip care product.

Key Features

  • Provides glossy, glass-like finish
  • Deeply moisturizes dry lips
  • Lightweight and non-sticky formula
  • Helps improve lip softness
  • Fun fragrance-inspired formula
  • Gloss effect may fade quickly
  • Slightly higher price than basic lip balms
  • Not strongly tinted

Image Source: Amazon

MARS Aqua Splash Tinted Lip Balm is a hydrating lip balm that provides both moisture and a visible tint. It helps keep lips soft while adding a fresh pop of color, making it suitable for everyday natural makeup looks.

Key Features

  • Provides hydration with tint
  • Lightweight and smooth application
  • Helps prevent dryness and chapping
  • Gives natural, fresh lip color
  • Suitable for daily casual wear
  • Tint may not last long
  • Requires frequent reapplication
  • Not very effective for severely dry lips

Image Source: Amazon

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Glam21 Tint it! Lip Balm is a colorful lip balm designed to give hydration along with a noticeable tint. It helps improve lip softness while enhancing natural lip color for a fresh and youthful look.

Key Features

  • Provides hydration with tinted finish
  • Smooth and easy application
  • Enhances natural lip color
  • Helps reduce dryness
  • Lightweight formula for daily use
  • Color payoff varies by lip tone
  • Needs reapplication throughout the day
  • Not deeply repairing for very chapped lips

Lip balms are a must-have skincare product for maintaining healthy, soft, and moisturized lips. With a wide range of options available on Amazon, users can choose according to their needs such as hydration, sun protection, or tint. When used regularly, lip balms help prevent chapped lips and keep them smooth and nourished, making them an essential everyday beauty product.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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