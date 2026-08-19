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LIP BALM

Best Lip Balms For Soft, Smooth And Hydrated Lips

Discover nourishing lip balms on Myntra that help keep your lips soft, smooth, and hydrated every day. These skincare essentials add moisture while making your lips feel comfortable and healthy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

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Best Lip Balms For Soft, Smooth And Hydrated LipsImage Source: AI

Healthy and hydrated lips can instantly enhance your overall appearance while making your daily skincare routine complete. Weather changes, dehydration, sun exposure, and daily habits often leave lips feeling dry and uncomfortable. Using a good lip balm every day helps lock in moisture, protect the lips, and maintain a soft and smooth texture throughout the day. If you are planning to upgrade your lip care routine, Myntra is the perfect place to shop.

Hyphen Tinted Lip Balm

Image Source- Myntra

Give your lips the perfect combination of colour and care with this tinted lip balm enriched with Vitamin E and Squalane. Its nourishing formula helps keep the lips soft and moisturised while adding a natural looking tint that is suitable for everyday wear. The lightweight texture glides on smoothly and feels comfortable throughout the day. Consider adding this lip balm to your daily routine for hydrated lips with a healthy finish.

Key Features:

  • Enriched with Vitamin E and Squalane
  • Provides hydration with a natural tint
  • Smooth texture feels comfortable on the lips
  • Suitable for everyday use
  • Tint may need reapplication after meals

DOT &amp; KEY Meltie Lip Balm

Image Source- Myntra

Protect and nourish your lips with this lip balm that combines hydration with SPF 50+ PA+++ for everyday sun protection. The formula is enriched with Kojic Acid and leaves the lips feeling soft while adding a beautiful berry inspired tint. Ideal for daily use, this balm helps maintain comfortable and healthy looking lips throughout the day. Consider choosing this lip balm for both care and protection.

Key Features:

  • SPF 50+ PA+++ helps protect from sun exposure
  • Provides lasting moisture to the lips
  • Light berry tint enhances the natural look
  • Comfortable lightweight formula
  • Tint may appear subtle on deeper lip tones

Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips

Image Source- Myntra

Keep your lips soft and moisturised with this classic lip therapy that delivers reliable hydration whenever your lips need extra care. The nourishing formula helps reduce dryness while leaving a soft rosy finish that feels comfortable throughout the day. 

Key Features:

  • Provides long lasting hydration
  • Helps soften dry lips
  • Compact packaging is easy to carry
  • Suitable for everyday use
  • Tin packaging may be less convenient than a tube for some users

Plum BodyLovin&#039; Kaapi Tiramisu Lip Balm

Image Source- Myntra

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Treat your lips to rich nourishment with this lip balm infused with Hazelnut Oil and a delicious coffee inspired fragrance. The creamy formula helps keep the lips smooth, soft, and moisturised while offering a comfortable feel throughout the day. 

Key Features:

  • Hazelnut Oil helps nourish the lips
  • Creamy formula provides lasting moisture
  • Leaves lips feeling soft and smooth
  • Pleasant coffee inspired fragrance
  • Fragrance may not suit those who prefer unscented lip care

A good lip balm is an everyday essential that helps keep your lips soft, hydrated, and comfortable in every season. Whether you prefer a tinted balm, a formula with sun protection, or deep nourishing care, these options offer something for every lip care routine. Regular use can help maintain smooth and moisturised lips while reducing the uncomfortable feeling caused by dryness. Choosing a lip balm that suits your needs can make everyday lip care simple while keeping your lips looking healthy and well cared for throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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