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AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE

Best Lipsticks to Buy During Amazon Prime Day Sale (4th–6th July)

Refresh your makeup collection with the best lipsticks during the Amazon Prime Day Sale from 4th–6th July. Discover long-lasting matte, transfer-proof, and lightweight formulas at great prices.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

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Best Lipsticks to Buy During Amazon Prime Day Sale (4th–6th July)image source - gemini

The Amazon Prime Day Sale, running from 4th to 6th July, is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your makeup essentials while enjoying exciting discounts on popular beauty brands. A good lipstick can instantly elevate any look, whether you prefer soft everyday shades or bold statement colors. This sale features matte lipsticks, liquid mousse formulas, and multi-use lip tints that offer rich pigmentation, comfortable wear, and long-lasting performance, helping you find the perfect match for every occasion without exceeding your beauty budget.

LOVETC High Definition Matte Lipstick

Image source - Amazon.in

The LOVETC High Definition Matte Lipstick delivers a velvety suede matte finish with rich color payoff in a single swipe. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid, the vegan formula keeps lips feeling comfortable while maintaining a transfer-proof finish. The Espresso Clock shade is ideal for those who love deep, sophisticated lip colors.

Key Features:

  • Velvety suede matte finish with intense pigmentation.
  • Transfer-proof formula for long-lasting wear.
  • Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid.
  • Vegan formula suitable for everyday use.
  • Deep shade may require precise application.

MARS Popstar Non-Drying Liquid Mousse Lipstick

Image source - Amazon.in

The MARS Popstar Liquid Mousse Lipstick combines bold matte color with a lightweight mousse texture that feels comfortable throughout the day. Its waterproof and transfer-proof formula provides up to 12 hours of wear while remaining non-sticky. The smooth application makes it suitable for both everyday and party makeup.

Key Features:

  • Soft mousse texture with matte finish.
  • Waterproof and transfer-proof formula.
  • Lightweight and non-sticky feel.
  • Long-lasting wear for up to 12 hours.
  • May require an oil-based remover for easy removal.

Maybelline New York Superstay Teddy Tint

Image source - Amazon.in

The Maybelline New York Superstay Teddy Tint is a versatile product designed for both lips and cheeks. Its lightweight tint delivers natural-looking color with a soft blurred finish while offering long-lasting wear. The multi-purpose formula makes it an excellent option for quick, everyday makeup routines.

Key Features:

  • Dual-use formula for lips and cheeks.
  • Lightweight texture with natural-looking finish.
  • Long-lasting color for daily wear.
  • Easy to blend for a soft makeup look.
  • Tint finish offers lighter coverage than traditional lipsticks.

Blue Heaven Get Matte Lipstick

Image source - Amazon.in

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Blue Heaven Get Matte Lipstick offers a comfortable matte finish with rich pigmentation at an affordable price. Its lightweight formula glides smoothly over the lips while providing lasting color suitable for daily use. The lipstick delivers a balanced combination of comfort and vibrant payoff without feeling overly heavy.

Key Features:

  • Soft matte finish with intense pigmentation.
  • Lightweight and comfortable formula.
  • Smooth application for even coverage.
  • Long-lasting color for everyday wear.
  • May need occasional touch-ups after meals.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale (4th–6th July) is an excellent time to invest in high-quality lip products while enjoying attractive discounts. Whether you prefer classic matte lipsticks, lightweight mousse formulas, or versatile lip tints, these options deliver lasting color, comfortable wear, and impressive pigmentation. Shopping during the sale allows you to expand your makeup collection with reliable products that suit different styles, occasions, and budgets while making the most of limited-time Amazon beauty offers.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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