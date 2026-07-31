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LIQUID EYELINER

Best Liquid Eyeliners for Long Lasting, Smudge Proof Eye Makeup

Looking for an eyeliner that stays fresh all day? Explore these reliable liquid eyeliners that offer smooth application, rich pigmentation, and comfortable wear for everyday and special occasions alike.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 03:30 PM IST

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Best Liquid Eyeliners for Long Lasting, Smudge Proof Eye Makeupimage source - Gemini

A good liquid eyeliner can instantly enhance your eye makeup by adding definition and making your eyes stand out. Whether you enjoy creating a subtle everyday look or a bold winged style, choosing the right formula makes all the difference. From quick drying finishes to waterproof and smudge resistant formulas, there are plenty of options available to suit different preferences and occasions. This carefully selected list highlights some of the best liquid eyeliners that deliver smooth application, long lasting wear, and comfortable use. Explore these options and find the one that fits your makeup routine perfectly.

LoveChild Masaba Liquid Eyeliner

Image source - Amazon.in

Create sharp and defined eye looks with this liquid eyeliner that delivers a rich black finish in a single stroke. Its quick drying formula helps make application easier for both beginners and regular users. Consider adding this eyeliner to your makeup collection for comfortable and long lasting wear.

Key Features:

  • Rich black colour with an HD gloss finish
  • Waterproof and smudge resistant formula for long lasting wear
  • Quick drying texture helps reduce waiting time after application
  • Lightweight formula feels comfortable throughout the day
  • Glossy finish may not suit those looking for a completely matte look

Lakme Unreal Precision Liquid Eye Liner

Image source - Amazon.in

Achieve clean and precise eye makeup with this easy to use liquid eyeliner designed for everyday wear. The smooth formula glides effortlessly and offers long lasting colour without feeling heavy. It is a great choice for creating neat and stylish eye looks.

Key Features:

  • Precision tip helps create thin and bold eyeliner styles
  • Long lasting formula with lightweight comfortable wear
  • Smudge resistant finish keeps makeup looking fresh
  • Available in matte and shimmer finish options
  • Shimmer finish may not be preferred for simple everyday makeup

MARS Long Lasting Charming Eyes Liquid Eyeliner

Image source - Myntra.com

Enhance your makeup routine with this liquid eyeliner that offers deep black colour and smooth application. The compact design makes it easy to carry for quick touch ups whenever needed. Consider this affordable option for creating defined eye looks with ease.

Key Features:

  • Deep black colour gives a bold eye makeup look
  • Smooth application for clean and even lines
  • Long lasting formula suitable for daily wear
  • Compact size is easy to carry while travelling
  • Smaller quantity may require more frequent repurchase

Lakme 9to5 Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner

Image source - Myntra.com

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Complete your makeup look with this liquid eyeliner that offers intense colour and dependable all day performance. Its waterproof formula helps keep your eye makeup in place even during busy schedules. Explore this reliable option for effortless everyday beauty.

Key Features:

  • Waterproof formula designed for extended wear
  • Smudge resistant finish helps maintain neat eye makeup
  • Rich black colour provides strong definition
  • Easy to apply for everyday and occasional makeup looks
  • May take a little practice to create very fine wings

The right liquid eyeliner can make everyday makeup simpler while helping you create polished and defined eye looks with minimal effort. Whether you prefer a glossy finish, a classic matte appearance, or a formula designed for all day wear, there are options available for different styles and budgets. The products listed above offer a combination of smooth application, lasting performance, and user friendly designs that work well for beginners as well as experienced makeup users. Before making your choice, consider the finish, applicator style, and wear time that best suit your routine. Choose an eyeliner that complements your makeup collection and enjoy effortless eye makeup every day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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