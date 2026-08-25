Best Liquid Eyeliners for Sharp and Stunning Eyes

A perfectly drawn eyeliner can instantly change the mood of your makeup. From a simple everyday line to a dramatic wing, eyeliner helps frame the eyes and make them appear more defined. Liquid formulas are especially popular for creating sharp lines and precise shapes, making them a useful addition to almost every makeup pouch. Myntra makes it easier to explore different eye makeup essentials and find an eyeliner that suits your routine. Whether you prefer a long-lasting formula for busy days, a matte finish for sophisticated looks, or water-resistant wear for special occasions, there are plenty of choices to explore. With the right eyeliner, you can experiment with classic wings, thin everyday lines, bold cat eyes, and creative eye looks without making your routine complicated.