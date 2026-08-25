Best Mascaras for Bold, Voluminous Lashes and everyday look

A great mascara can become the finishing touch that makes your entire eye makeup look more expressive. Whether you want intense black definition, fuller-looking lashes, a lifted effect, or a convenient everyday formula, the right choice depends on your personal makeup style and routine. Consider the finish, application, resistance, and removal process before choosing your ideal option. Myntra offers a convenient way to explore beauty essentials and discover makeup products for different occasions and preferences. From quick everyday styling to dramatic party-ready eye looks, the right mascara can help you create beautiful lashes with minimal effort. Add your favourite eyeliner or eyeshadow, finish with mascara, and let your eyes become the highlight of your makeup look.