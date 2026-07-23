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LONG LASHES

Best Mascaras For Long, Voluminous And Beautiful Lashes

Enhance your eye makeup with mascaras that deliver impressive length, volume, and long lasting wear. These carefully selected picks help create defined lashes for everyday makeup and special occasions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

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Best Mascaras For Long, Voluminous And Beautiful LashesImage source - gemini

A good mascara can instantly transform your makeup look by adding length, volume, and definition to your lashes. Whether you prefer a natural everyday appearance or bold dramatic eyes, choosing the right mascara helps create beautifully lifted lashes that last throughout the day. Modern formulas are designed to resist smudging while providing comfortable wear and easy application. These carefully selected mascaras offer different finishes and brush styles to suit a variety of makeup preferences and occasions.

MARS Double Trouble 2 In 1 Mascara

Image source - Amazon.in

Create fuller and longer looking lashes with this dual purpose mascara designed for everyday and party makeup. Its long lasting formula helps keep lashes defined without feeling heavy. Consider this mascara for bold eye looks that last all day.

Key Features:

  • Two in one design provides both volume and length.
  • Waterproof formula helps resist smudging.
  • Clump free finish creates defined lashes.
  • Long lasting wear for up to 18 hours.
  • A cleansing oil or makeup remover may be needed for easy removal.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Image source - Amazon.in

Achieve lifted and beautifully defined lashes with this popular mascara designed for impressive length and volume. Its lightweight formula coats lashes evenly for a natural yet noticeable finish. It is a great option for everyday makeup.

Key Features:

  • Lengthening formula helps create fuller looking lashes.
  • Bamboo extract and fibres support lightweight application.
  • Waterproof formula stays in place throughout the day.
  • Ophthalmologist tested for added confidence during use.
  • Multiple coats may be needed for a more dramatic effect.

Charmacy Milano True Or False Mascara

Image source - Myntra.com

Refresh your eye makeup routine with this two sided mascara that helps create defined and voluminous lashes. Its dual brush design allows flexible application for different makeup styles. Consider this mascara for versatile everyday use.

Key Features:

  • Two sided brush offers multiple styling options.
  • Buildable formula creates fuller looking lashes.
  • Helps separate lashes for a defined finish.
  • Suitable for everyday and evening makeup.
  • Careful application helps prevent excess product build up.

Essence Lash Princess Sculpted Volume Mascara

Image source - Myntra.com

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Complete your makeup look with this volumising mascara designed to create bold and sculpted lashes. Its lightweight formula enhances lash definition while remaining comfortable throughout the day. It is an excellent choice for dramatic eye makeup.

Key Features:

  • Adds noticeable volume to the lashes.
  • Lightweight formula feels comfortable during wear.
  • Brush helps separate and define individual lashes.
  • Suitable for both natural and bold makeup looks.
  • Allowing each coat to dry helps achieve the best finish.

The right mascara can elevate any makeup look by enhancing the length, volume, and definition of your lashes. Whether you prefer waterproof formulas, dramatic volume, or natural everyday definition, these mascaras offer reliable performance for different styles and occasions. With comfortable formulas and long lasting wear, they help create polished eye makeup while making your lashes appear fuller, more defined, and beautifully lifted throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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