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FESTIVE MASCARA

Best Mascaras on Amazon for Festive Makeup to Get Volume

Get party ready lashes this festive season with four mascaras for volume, length, and curl. Discover your perfect match for Diwali, weddings, Navratri nights, and glamorous celebrations.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

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Best Mascaras on Amazon for Festive Makeup to Get VolumeImage Source: AI

Festive season is here, and it's the perfect excuse to add a little extra glamour to your makeup routine! Whether you are dressing up for Diwali, attending a wedding, celebrating Navratri, or heading to a festive party, beautiful lashes can make your eyes stand out. To help you find your next makeup favourite, we have  curated four mascaras you can explore on Amazon. From dramatic volume to naturally curled lashes, there's an option for different makeup styles. Get ready to complete your festive look and shine at every celebration.
 

Image source: Amazon.in

Want your lashes to make a statement at every festive gathering? The MARS Double Trouble 2 in 1 Mascara is a great option to explore if you love bold, defined eyes. Its focus on volume and length makes it suitable for dramatic evening makeup, wedding receptions, and glamorous Diwali parties. Pair it with golden eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and your favourite ethnic outfit for a striking festive look that feels complete.


Key Features

  • Fuller-looking lashes with added length for dramatic festive eye makeup.
  • Deep black colour that pairs well with bold eyeliner.
  • Up to 18 hours of wear, as claimed by the brand.
  • Waterproof finish for parties and long celebration nights.
  • Removing the waterproof formula may require a dedicated makeup remover.

Image source: Amazon.in


Festive makeup does not always have to be dramatic to look beautiful. Sometimes, fuller-looking lashes are enough to bring your entire look together. The Swiss Beauty Awaken Waterproof Mascara combines an argan oil formula with a focus on volume, making it worth considering for celebrations and special occasions. Whether you're dressing up for a colourful Garba night, an Eid gathering, or a wedding, it can complement your favourite festive eye makeup.

Key Features

  • A fuller lash look that stands out in festive photographs.
  • Argan oil in the formula for an added conditioning element.
  • Waterproof wear for celebrations that last for hours.
  • 12 ml pack for regular use across the festive season.
  • The waterproof formula may take extra effort to remove gently.

Image source: Amazon.in


Not everyone loves heavy eye makeup, especially during daytime festivities. If you prefer a softer, more natural look, the Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Curling Mascara is worth considering. Its curling brush and lightweight feel make it suitable for everyday makeup, family gatherings, office celebrations, and morning pujas. Pair it with subtle eyeshadow, peach blush, and a traditional outfit for a polished look that feels effortless yet festive.
Key Features

  • Curled lashes that complement soft, elegant festive makeup.
  • A smart brush for shaping lashes during application.
  • Water-resistant wear for daytime celebrations.
  • Lightweight feel for a more natural-looking finish.
  • It may not provide enough volume for those who prefer thick, dramatic lashes.

Image source: Amazon.in


If dramatic lashes are your thing, a volumising mascara can make your festive makeup feel extra special. The Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Mascara is an option to explore when you're creating bold eye looks for wedding receptions, festive dinners, and evening parties. Its focus on volume and length complements smoky eyeshadow and defined eyeliner. Whether you're wearing a glamorous lehenga or a classic saree, this mascara can help bring more attention to your eyes.

Key Features

  • Bold, voluminous lashes for glamorous evening looks.
  • Added lash definition to complement smoky eyes.
  • Black colour that makes the eyes stand out.
  • Waterproof wear for festive parties and special occasions.
  • Applying too many coats may leave lashes looking clumpy.


Every festival brings a reason to dress up, capture beautiful memories, and feel your best. Sometimes, a little mascara is all it takes to make your festive makeup feel complete! Whether you love dramatic volume, beautifully curled lashes, or a simple everyday finish, these four options offer something for different makeup preferences. You can explore these mascaras on Amazon and choose the one that suits your style and celebration plans. Pair your favourite with shimmering eyeshadow, a gorgeous ethnic outfit, and your favourite lipstick. This festive season, let your eyes do the talking and make every celebration memorable.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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