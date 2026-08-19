Best Matte Lipsticks for a Stylish Everyday Look

Discover four beautiful lipsticks that combine rich colour, comfortable textures, and stylish finishes, making everyday makeup and special occasions instantly more polished, expressive, and effortlessly glamorous.
A good lipstick can completely transform a makeup look, whether you prefer a subtle nude pout or a dramatic berry statement. The right formula should offer attractive colour, a smooth application, and comfortable wear without making your lips feel neglected. From creamy matte textures to velvety finishes and sparkling 3D effects, these four options bring something different to your makeup collection. Myntra makes beauty shopping even more exciting by bringing a variety of makeup choices together in one convenient destination. Whether you are refreshing your everyday beauty kit or searching for a new shade for an upcoming celebration, browsing lipstick options on Myntra can help you discover colours and finishes that match your personal style. With plenty of choices available, finding your next favourite lipstick can become a fun part of your beauty routine.
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The Rose Nude lipstick is a lovely choice for anyone who enjoys soft, sophisticated lip colour. Its creamy matte texture gives the lips an elegant finish while Murumuru Butter adds a caring touch to the formula. The muted nude shade works beautifully with everyday makeup and can also complement more polished looks when you want your lips to appear refined rather than overly dramatic.
Key Features
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Moscow Mulberry 06 brings a deeper, more confident mood to your makeup collection. This serum lipstick combines a velvety matte finish with a rich berry-inspired colour, making it ideal when you want your lips to become the centre of attention. Its peptide-focused formula adds a skincare-inspired touch while the smooth finish helps create a sophisticated and statement-making pout.
Key Features
Image Source- Myntra.com
Arabian Nites-04 is made for makeup lovers who enjoy something more eye-catching. The lipstick pairs a matte appearance with a distinctive 3D glitter formula, creating an interesting contrast between sophistication and sparkle. It can be an exciting choice for parties, festive celebrations, evening gatherings, or whenever ordinary lip colour feels too predictable for the look you have in mind.
Key Features
Image Source- Myntra.com
Plumtastic 13 is an appealing choice for those who want colour with a softer finish. Its semi-matte texture offers a balance between a classic matte appearance and a more comfortable-looking lip feel. Vitamin E adds a caring element to the formula, while the plum-inspired shade can bring richness and personality to everyday makeup, evening looks, and special occasions alike.
Key Features
Finding the right lipstick is all about choosing a shade and finish that matches your personality, occasion, and everyday makeup style. From subtle everyday colours to deeper statement shades and glamorous finishes, the right lip colour can instantly elevate even a simple look. Before applying, keep your lips smooth and moisturised for a more even finish, especially when wearing matte formulas. Myntra makes it easy to explore different beauty essentials and discover shades that fit your personal style. Whether you are building an everyday makeup collection or looking for something special for parties and celebrations, a carefully chosen lipstick can become the finishing touch that brings your entire look together.
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