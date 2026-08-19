Best Matte Lipsticks for a Stylish Everyday Look

A good lipstick can completely transform a makeup look, whether you prefer a subtle nude pout or a dramatic berry statement. The right formula should offer attractive colour, a smooth application, and comfortable wear without making your lips feel neglected. From creamy matte textures to velvety finishes and sparkling 3D effects, these four options bring something different to your makeup collection. Myntra makes beauty shopping even more exciting by bringing a variety of makeup choices together in one convenient destination. Whether you are refreshing your everyday beauty kit or searching for a new shade for an upcoming celebration, browsing lipstick options on Myntra can help you discover colours and finishes that match your personal style. With plenty of choices available, finding your next favourite lipstick can become a fun part of your beauty routine.