Brightening Face Serums for Festive Glow, Dark Spots, and Dull Skin





Face serums can target different skincare concerns, so the right choice depends on your routine and what you want to focus on most. These Amazon options vary in active ingredients, texture, application timing, and stated benefits. Some concentrate on dark spots and uneven tone, while others also address dullness, pores, hydration, or texture. Before choosing, consider how often you want to apply a serum and whether your routine already includes strong active ingredients. Following the listed directions is also important. A thoughtful choice can make your skincare routine feel simpler, more consistent, and better matched to your personal needs daily.