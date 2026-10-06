Cream Contour Products For Defined And Sculpted Makeup Looks

Contour can add depth to the face and help create a more defined makeup look without making the routine complicated. Cream contour formulas are often easy to blend and can be built gradually depending on the finish you want. Different shades can be used around the cheekbones, jawline and forehead to create subtle or stronger definition. Some formulas also include ingredients such as Vitamin E, Calendula and Grape Seed. Myntra Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Days starts from 7th October, making it a useful time to explore beauty offers.