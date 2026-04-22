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EYE CREAM

Eye Care Essentials to Explore On Myntra

Eye care products help address concerns like puffiness, dark circles, and dryness. Lightweight formulas and targeted ingredients support refreshed and healthier looking skin around the eyes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

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Eye Care Essentials to Explore On Myntra Image source: Gemini

The skin around the eyes is delicate and often the first area to show signs of fatigue, dryness, or uneven tone. Eye care products such as creams and gel pens are designed to target specific concerns like puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Lightweight textures help these products absorb easily without feeling heavy on the skin. Ingredients like cica, vitamin E, and hydrating compounds are commonly used to soothe and support skin moisture. Regular use of eye care products can help maintain a smoother and more refreshed appearance. Many shoppers explore eye care options to enhance their skincare routines and address everyday concerns related to the under-eye area.

SEREKO — Calming Gel Pen

Image source: Myntra 

This calming gel pen is designed to target common under-eye concerns like puffiness and dark circles. The formula includes wild indigo and cica which are known for their soothing properties in skincare. Its pen style applicator supports easy and precise application around the delicate eye area.

Key features

  • Wild indigo and cica ingredients support soothing around the delicate eye area
  • Gel pen applicator allows precise and convenient application
  • Lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly 
  • Helps address puffiness and dark circles 
  • Pen format may contain limited product compared to traditional eye creams

WHA&#039;YUNSUL — PDRN Revive Eye Cream

Image source: Myntra 

This eye cream focuses on supporting smoother and refreshed looking under-eye skin. The formula is designed to provide hydration while helping improve the overall appearance of the eye area. Its creamy texture spreads smoothly and absorbs gradually during application.

Key features

  • PDRN based formula supports skin nourishment 
  • Creamy texture spreads smoothly 
  • Designed to help maintain hydration 
  • Suitable for everyday skincare routines 
  • Premium formula may feel slightly heavier for very oily skin types

FIXDERMA — Triple Action Under Eye Cream

Image source: Myntra 

This under-eye cream focuses on addressing multiple concerns including dark circles, dryness, and tired looking skin. The formula includes vitamin E which is commonly used in skincare for its moisturising properties. Its lightweight consistency spreads evenly and absorbs comfortably into the skin.

Key features

  • Vitamin E ingredient supports skin nourishment
  • Triple action formula targets dark circles and dryness
  • Lightweight consistency spreads evenly 
  • Designed to support smoother looking skin 
  • Visible results may take time with consistent use

PAC — Hydro Fuse Eye Cream

Image source: Myntra 

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This eye cream focuses on hydration and maintaining a refreshed appearance around the eyes. The formula supports moisture balance which is important for delicate under-eye skin. Its smooth texture blends easily without leaving a greasy finish. The cream fits well into both morning and evening skincare routines. 

Key features

  • Hydration focused formula helps maintain moisture 
  • Smooth cream texture blends easily 
  • Supports softer and refreshed looking under eye 
  • Suitable for daily skincare routines 
  • Simple formula may not target advanced under eye concerns

Eye creams and targeted eye care products continue to be important in skincare routines because they help maintain the delicate skin around the eyes. Ingredients focused on hydration and soothing care support a refreshed appearance and improved comfort. Choosing the right eye product depends on individual concerns such as puffiness, dryness, or dark circles. Shoppers often explore eye care products that support consistent skincare habits and help maintain healthy looking skin around the eyes.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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