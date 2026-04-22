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FACE CLEANSER

Face Cleansers to Explore On Myntra

A good face cleanser helps remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities while maintaining the skin’s natural balance. Lightweight formulas and gentle ingredients support comfortable daily skincare routines.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 09:30 AM IST

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Face Cleansers to Explore On Myntra Image source: Gemini

Face cleansers are an essential step in any skincare routine because they help remove buildup from the skin after long days, outdoor exposure, and daily activities. Choosing the right cleanser depends on skin type, ingredients, and how the formula interacts with the skin. Hydrating cleansers often include ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid to support moisture, while brightening or clarifying cleansers may contain niacinamide, vitamin C, or salicylic acid. Gentle formulas help maintain skin comfort without leaving dryness or irritation. If you are planning to refresh your skincare routine, Myntra can be a convenient place to explore different face cleansers that focus on daily skin care, hydration, and balanced cleansing.

CeraVe — Hydrating Cleanser

Image source: Myntra 

This hydrating cleanser focuses on gentle cleansing while helping maintain the skin’s moisture balance. The formula includes ceramides and hyaluronic acid, ingredients commonly used to support skin hydration. Its creamy texture cleanses the skin without leaving a tight feeling.

Key features:

  • Ceramides help support the skin barrier 
  • Hyaluronic acid helps retain hydration 
  • Gentle creamy cleanser texture suitable for regular skincare routines
  • Designed for dry skin while maintaining comfortable everyday cleansing
  • Cream texture may feel slightly heavy for very oily skin types

Cetaphil — Gentle Skin Cleanser

Image source: Myntra 

This gentle cleanser focuses on mild cleansing while helping maintain skin comfort. The formula includes pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin B3 which support balanced skincare routines. Its lightweight texture cleans the skin without stripping natural moisture. 

Key features:

  • Pro vitamin B5 helps support skin hydration 
  • Vitamin B3 supports balanced skincare and comfortable everyday routine use
  • Gentle formula designed for regular daily cleansing 
  • Lightweight texture helps clean skin while maintaining natural moisture balance
  • Mild cleansing action may require double wash for heavy makeup removal

Plum — 2% Niacinamide With Rice Water

Image source: Myntra 

This face wash focuses on simple cleansing while supporting brighter looking skin. The formula includes niacinamide and rice water, ingredients commonly used in skincare routines. The cleanser removes daily buildup while maintaining a gentle feel on the skin. 

Key features:

  • Niacinamide helps support balanced skin tone 
  • Rice water ingredient helps maintain soft skin
  • Gentle face wash formula designed for everyday routines
  • Creates light foam that helps remove impurities effectively
  • Foaming texture may feel slightly dry for dry skin

Hyphen — Clarifying Acne Cleanser

Image source: Myntra 

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This clarifying cleanser focuses on removing excess oil and impurities while supporting acne focused skincare routines. The formula includes zinc PCA and salicylic acid which help maintain balanced skin. The cleanser helps clean pores and remove everyday buildup without feeling too heavy. 

Key features:

  • Salicylic acid helps support pore cleansing
  • Zinc PCA helps maintain balanced skin 
  • Clarifying cleanser designed for acne focused skincare routines
  • Helps remove daily impurities while keeping skin feeling fresh
  • Active ingredients may feel strong for very sensitive skin types

Face cleansers remain a fundamental step in skincare because they help remove dirt, oil, and impurities that build up throughout the day. Different formulas focus on hydration, brightening, or clarifying benefits depending on the ingredients used. Choosing the right cleanser depends on skin type, routine preferences, and comfort during use. Exploring skincare options on Myntra can help shoppers discover face cleansers that support daily skincare routines while maintaining clean, balanced, and comfortable skin.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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