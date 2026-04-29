Face Moisturiser Guide

Face moisturisers are a core part of any skincare routine, designed to hydrate the skin, strengthen the skin barrier, and maintain a healthy, balanced complexion. No matter your skin type—dry, oily, combination, or sensitive—your skin needs moisture to function properly.
Face moisturisers are essential for maintaining hydrated, balanced, and healthy skin. They work by locking in moisture, preventing dryness, and supporting the skin’s natural barrier. Available in different textures like gels, lotions, and creams, moisturisers can be chosen based on skin type—lightweight formulas suit oily or acne-prone skin, while richer creams are better for dry or sensitive skin. Many modern moisturisers also include active ingredients that help with brightening, soothing, oil control, or anti-aging, making them more than just basic hydration products. Regular use of a suitable moisturiser helps improve skin texture, softness, and overall appearance.
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This moisturiser is designed for those dealing with dullness, uneven skin tone, and visible dark spots. It combines hydration with mild exfoliation through glycolic acid, which helps remove dead skin cells and reveal fresher, brighter skin. The formula has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind a soft matte finish instead of any greasiness. It works well in humid conditions and can also act as a smooth base under makeup.
Key Features
Image Source: Myntra
This moisturiser features a unique jelly-like texture that feels light, cooling, and refreshing on the skin. It focuses on delivering hydration while improving the skin’s firmness with the help of vegan collagen. The formula spreads easily and absorbs quickly, making it suitable for people who prefer non-heavy skincare. It leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and slightly plump with a natural dewy finish.
Key Features
Image Source: Myntra
This is a water-based gel moisturiser formulated to mimic the skin’s natural hydration system using NMF (Natural Moisturizing Factors). It provides hydration without clogging pores, making it ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin types. The texture is extremely lightweight, absorbs almost instantly, and leaves the skin feeling fresh and non-sticky. It works well as an everyday moisturiser, especially for those who prefer minimal and breathable skincare.
Key Features
Image Source: Myntra
This moisturiser is formulated to balance oil production while maintaining essential hydration, making it suitable for combination to oily skin. It includes ceramides that help strengthen the skin barrier and retain moisture without making the skin greasy. The gel-cream texture is smooth, lightweight, and absorbs well, helping control shine throughout the day. It is a practical option for those looking for simple, effective skincare without heavy or active ingredients.
Key Features
A good face moisturiser is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine, regardless of skin type. Choosing the right formula based on your skin’s needs can make a noticeable difference in how your skin looks and feels. Consistent use not only keeps the skin hydrated but also strengthens its barrier and supports long-term skin health.
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