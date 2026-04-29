Face Moisturiser Guide

Face moisturisers are essential for maintaining hydrated, balanced, and healthy skin. They work by locking in moisture, preventing dryness, and supporting the skin’s natural barrier. Available in different textures like gels, lotions, and creams, moisturisers can be chosen based on skin type—lightweight formulas suit oily or acne-prone skin, while richer creams are better for dry or sensitive skin. Many modern moisturisers also include active ingredients that help with brightening, soothing, oil control, or anti-aging, making them more than just basic hydration products. Regular use of a suitable moisturiser helps improve skin texture, softness, and overall appearance.