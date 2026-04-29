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Face Moisturiser Guide

Face moisturisers are a core part of any skincare routine, designed to hydrate the skin, strengthen the skin barrier, and maintain a healthy, balanced complexion. No matter your skin type—dry, oily, combination, or sensitive—your skin needs moisture to function properly. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 04:16 PM IST

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Face moisturisers are essential for maintaining hydrated, balanced, and healthy skin. They work by locking in moisture, preventing dryness, and supporting the skin’s natural barrier. Available in different textures like gels, lotions, and creams, moisturisers can be chosen based on skin type—lightweight formulas suit oily or acne-prone skin, while richer creams are better for dry or sensitive skin. Many modern moisturisers also include active ingredients that help with brightening, soothing, oil control, or anti-aging, making them more than just basic hydration products. Regular use of a suitable moisturiser helps improve skin texture, softness, and overall appearance.

Image Source: Myntra

This moisturiser is designed for those dealing with dullness, uneven skin tone, and visible dark spots. It combines hydration with mild exfoliation through glycolic acid, which helps remove dead skin cells and reveal fresher, brighter skin. The formula has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind a soft matte finish instead of any greasiness. It works well in humid conditions and can also act as a smooth base under makeup.

Key Features

  • Helps brighten skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots over time
  • Contains glycolic acid for gentle exfoliation
  • Lightweight gel-cream texture that absorbs easily
  • Provides a matte, non-greasy finish
  • Improves overall skin clarity and radiance with consistent use
  • May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
  • Active ingredients can cause mild sensitivity for some users
  • Requires sunscreen during daytime use

Image Source: Myntra

This moisturiser features a unique jelly-like texture that feels light, cooling, and refreshing on the skin. It focuses on delivering hydration while improving the skin’s firmness with the help of vegan collagen. The formula spreads easily and absorbs quickly, making it suitable for people who prefer non-heavy skincare. It leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and slightly plump with a natural dewy finish.

Key Features

  • Contains vegan collagen to support a firmer-looking appearance
  • Lightweight jelly texture that absorbs quickly
  • Provides a fresh and dewy finish
  • Suitable for daily use, especially in warmer weather
  • Helps maintain soft and hydrated skin
  • May not be hydrating enough for very dry or dehydrated skin
  • Firming results are gradual and not very noticeable immediately
  • Might need layering with richer products in colder seasons

Image Source: Myntra

This is a water-based gel moisturiser formulated to mimic the skin’s natural hydration system using NMF (Natural Moisturizing Factors). It provides hydration without clogging pores, making it ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin types. The texture is extremely lightweight, absorbs almost instantly, and leaves the skin feeling fresh and non-sticky. It works well as an everyday moisturiser, especially for those who prefer minimal and breathable skincare.

Key Features

  • Contains NMF components to support natural moisture balance
  • Oil-free and lightweight gel formula
  • Helps control excess oil and provides a clean finish
  • Suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin
  • Layers easily under sunscreen and makeup
  • Can feel too light for dry skin, especially in winter
  • Hydration may not last all day without reapplication
  • Does not target concerns like pigmentation or aging

Image Source: Myntra

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This moisturiser is formulated to balance oil production while maintaining essential hydration, making it suitable for combination to oily skin. It includes ceramides that help strengthen the skin barrier and retain moisture without making the skin greasy. The gel-cream texture is smooth, lightweight, and absorbs well, helping control shine throughout the day. It is a practical option for those looking for simple, effective skincare without heavy or active ingredients.

Key Features

  • Contains ceramides to support and repair the skin barrier
  • Helps control oil and reduce shine
  • Lightweight, non-comedogenic formula
  • Suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin
  • Provides balanced hydration without heaviness
  • Slightly expensive compared to similar products
  • May not be rich enough for very dry skin
  • Focuses more on maintenance than quick visible results

A good face moisturiser is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine, regardless of skin type. Choosing the right formula based on your skin’s needs can make a noticeable difference in how your skin looks and feels. Consistent use not only keeps the skin hydrated but also strengthens its barrier and supports long-term skin health.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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