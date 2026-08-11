Face Moisturisers For Healthy And Glowing Skin

Discover nourishing face moisturisers on Myntra that help hydrate, brighten, and care for your skin every day. These skincare essentials are suitable for different skin types and everyday skincare routines.
A good moisturiser is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine. It helps keep the skin hydrated, supports the skin barrier, and leaves your face feeling soft and refreshed throughout the day. Whether your skin is dry, oily, combination, or sensitive, choosing the right moisturiser can make a noticeable difference in maintaining healthy looking skin. If you are planning to upgrade your skincare routine, Myntra is the perfect place to shop.
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Wake up to skin that feels soft and refreshed with this rejuvenating night cream from Plum. Formulated to deeply nourish the skin while you sleep, it helps provide lasting hydration and supports a healthy looking complexion. Its rich yet comfortable texture makes it suitable for your nighttime skincare routine. Consider adding this cream to your daily regimen for well nourished and smoother looking skin every morning.
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Keep your skin hydrated without feeling greasy with this lightweight Vitamin B5 moisturiser from Minimalist. The oil free formula absorbs quickly and helps maintain the skin's moisture balance while leaving it fresh and comfortable. It is suitable for everyday use and works well for those looking for lightweight hydration throughout the day. Consider this moisturiser for a simple and effective skincare routine.
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Refresh your skincare routine with this cooling recovery gel that delivers lightweight hydration while leaving the skin feeling calm and revitalised. Its gel based texture feels comfortable on the skin and absorbs quickly, making it suitable for daily use in warm weather. This moisturiser is a great option for those who prefer a fresh and non greasy finish after every application.
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Give your skin a healthy glow with this Vitamin C brightening moisturiser designed to hydrate and improve the overall appearance of the skin. Its lightweight formula provides daily moisture while helping the skin look fresh and radiant.
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Using a good moisturiser every day is an easy way to keep your skin hydrated, comfortable, and healthy looking. Whether you prefer a rich night cream, a lightweight gel, or a brightening moisturiser, these options offer solutions for different skincare needs. A moisturiser can also help maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance and leave it feeling soft and smooth throughout the day. Choosing a formula that suits your skin type and daily routine can make skincare more convenient while providing the nourishment your skin needs.
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