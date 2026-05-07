Foundations for Flawless, Smooth & Radiant Skin

FACESCANADA Hydra Matte Foundation offers a perfect balance of hydration and matte finish. It provides long-lasting coverage while keeping your skin comfortable. Ideal for everyday use, it gives a flawless and smooth appearance.Infused with aloe for hydration and Vitamin C for brightness, it helps improve the overall look of your skin while providing even coverage. It also includes SPF 30, offering protection against harmful UV rays. This foundation is suitable for daily use and works well for different skin types, especially combination to oily skin.