Grab These Quick Fix Essentials for Your Festive Survival Kit

Stay flawless all celebration long with compact quick fixes that effortlessly refresh makeup, tame hair, and tackle wardrobe emergencies.
Long festive days and late-night celebrations leave little time for full makeup touch-ups. When heat, movement, and busy schedules take a toll on your look, having travel-friendly beauty essentials in your bag makes all the difference. A quick spray of dry shampoo instantly revives flat, oily hair with fresh volume. A creamy blush stick adds a healthy flush to cheeks and lips, while a compact highlighter restores a warm, radiant glow. Finally, a hydrating facial mist melts away dryness, keeping your makeup dewy, fresh, and party-ready in seconds.
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Between back-to-back festive parties and endless running around, washing your hair every day just isn’t realistic. When your roots start looking greasy and limp, the Love Beauty & Planet Bounce Back Reset Mist is an absolute lifesaver. It’s a super lightweight spray that wipes away that oily look in seconds and brings back natural fullness, so your hair looks clean, bouncy, and ready to go without any effort.
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Image source: Myntra
After hours of celebrations, makeup can easily start looking flat, dull, and powdery. The Pixi Dewy Radiance Sheer Cheek Gel Blush in 'Rosy' is your secret to faking a fresh, well-rested glow in seconds. It has a sheer, jelly type texture that melts seamlessly into bare skin or over makeup, giving your cheeks a natural, lit-from-within flush without any sticky, heavy buildup.
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Image source: Myntra
When evening parties roll around, you need a touch-up that instantly takes your look from subtle to festive-ready without feeling heavy. The M.A.C Skinfinish Lightstruck Liquid Highlighter in 'Extra Ordinary' gives you that gorgeous, lit-from-within glow in seconds. Its smooth, fluid formula glides effortlessly over cheekbones and collarbones, catching warm party lights beautifully without looking chunky or glittery.
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Image source: Myntra
Long hours of celebrations, warm festive lighting, and continuous running around can leave your face looking dry, tired, or powdery. The Pixi All-over Makeup Fixing Mist is the quickest way to bring your makeup back to life. With just a gentle spritz, it locks your look firmly in place, melts away any cakey texture, and leaves your skin feeling cool, calm, and naturally refreshed all night long.
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The festive season should be about making memories, dancing, and enjoying good food and not worrying about flat hair or fading makeup. Packing a couple of these compact, hardworking lifesavers in your clutch gives you the freedom to celebrate without stress. With just a few seconds between events, you can revive your roots, bring back your natural flush, and keep your festive glow going strong all celebration long.
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