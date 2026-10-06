Highlighters For A Soft Radiant And Glowing Makeup Look

Highlighter can instantly brighten the face and bring attention to areas such as the cheekbones, nose and brow bones. Different formulas offer different levels of shine, from a soft radiant finish to a stronger strobe effect. Cream, palette and multi use formulas can also provide flexibility depending on the makeup look you want to create. A suitable highlighter can add dimension without making the makeup appear too heavy. Myntra Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Days starts from 7th October, making it a useful time to explore beauty offers.