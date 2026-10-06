Highlighters For A Soft Radiant And Glowing Makeup Look

Highlighters can add light and radiance to the face while enhancing natural features. Explore these options for soft glow, buildable shine, versatile application and fresh everyday makeup looks.
Highlighter can instantly brighten the face and bring attention to areas such as the cheekbones, nose and brow bones. Different formulas offer different levels of shine, from a soft radiant finish to a stronger strobe effect. Cream, palette and multi use formulas can also provide flexibility depending on the makeup look you want to create. A suitable highlighter can add dimension without making the makeup appear too heavy. Myntra Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Days starts from 7th October, making it a useful time to explore beauty offers.
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Lamior Face Dew Strobe Highlighter is designed to add a luminous finish and create a fresh looking glow on the face. Its strobe effect can help highlight the high points of the face for a more radiant appearance.
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MARS Glowzilla Palette offers six illuminating shades for creating different highlighting effects. Its long lasting formula provides flexibility when choosing colours for different makeup looks.
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FAE Beauty Double Dew Highlighter is designed to provide a soft radiant finish while working as a multi use illuminator. Its Prism shade can add light to different areas of the face and body.
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Sotrue Strobe Cream is designed to add radiance while creating a luminous appearance on the face. Its creamy texture can be used as a highlighting product or incorporated into a makeup routine for added glow.
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Highlighter can add brightness and dimension to the face while helping create a more radiant makeup look. Strobe, illuminating, cream and multi use formulas offer different ways to achieve a subtle glow or stronger shine. When choosing a highlighter, consider the finish, texture and level of radiance you prefer. A versatile shade can work across different makeup styles, while a palette can provide more options for experimentation. Myntra Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Days starts from 7th October, giving shoppers a timely opportunity to explore beauty products and available offers.
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