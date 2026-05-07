Highlighters for Radiant, Lit-From-Within Skin

Sloane Glowzilla palette offers six stunning shades in one product. It allows you to experiment with different tones and create customized looks. Ideal for makeup lovers, it provides versatility and value.The Sloane Glowzilla 6 Colour Highlighter Palette is a versatile makeup essential designed to give your skin a radiant, luminous glow. Featuring six different shades, it allows you to experiment with subtle highlights or bold, dramatic shine depending on your mood. The formula is highly pigmented and blendable, making it easy to apply and build.